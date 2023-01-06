Franklin Alexander “Frank” Robinson of Serenity Farm, Benedict died peacefully at home on January 8, 2023, at the age of 90. Franklin was born on August 13, 1932, in Washington, DC to Frank A. and Elizabeth Bourne Robinson. He was raised on the family farm, Ferndale, near Brandywine. He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1951. A founding and active member of the Future Farmers of America, Gwynn Park Chapter, he was awarded the degree of Maryland Farmer in 1950 and the degree of American Farmer in 1953. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1956 and was stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington State.

