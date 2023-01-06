Read full article on original website
Bay Net
CSM Nursing Students Illuminate Path To A Nursing Degree For Area High Schoolers
LA PLATA, Md. – A recent cohort of CSM nursing students worked together to clarify the path to nursing school for local high school students, earning themselves admission to a prestigious honor society – Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society – in the process.
Bay Net
CCSO, Calvert FOP Lodge 109 Raise $500 For Autism Awareness
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, Sheriff Ricky Cox and members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with members from the Calvert FOP Lodge 109 presented a check to The Arc Southern Maryland in the amount of $500.00 following a fundraiser for Autism Awareness. The Calvert County Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
Calvert County Board Of Commissioners Recognizes The 30th Anniversary Of Project Echo
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At their January 10th meeting, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners gave a proclamation recognizing the 30th Anniversary of Project Echo. Founded by the Ecumenical Council of Calvert County in the year 1992, the Ecumenical Council for the Homeless (ECHO) was created as a task force to set up a homeless shelter for the homeless in Calvert County.
Bay Net
End Hunger In Calvert County Looks Forward To Opening New Warehouse
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For two years, End Hunger in Calvert County (EHCC) has been building their very own warehouse, which will help serve food pantries and other food non-profits. According to EHCC’s official website, “The New End Hunger Warehouse will allow End Hunger to continue to serve as...
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
Bay Net
Sharon Cecelia Dombrowski
Sharon Cecelia Dombrowski, 77, of Indian Head, MD, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. Sharon was born December 20, 1945, to John and Bertha Sullivan in Washington, DC. Sharon graduated from Elizabeth Seton in Bladensburg, MD. After high school, she became a wife and mother of four children. Sharon...
Bay Net
Franklin Alexander Robinson
Franklin Alexander “Frank” Robinson of Serenity Farm, Benedict died peacefully at home on January 8, 2023, at the age of 90. Franklin was born on August 13, 1932, in Washington, DC to Frank A. and Elizabeth Bourne Robinson. He was raised on the family farm, Ferndale, near Brandywine. He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1951. A founding and active member of the Future Farmers of America, Gwynn Park Chapter, he was awarded the degree of Maryland Farmer in 1950 and the degree of American Farmer in 1953. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1956 and was stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington State.
Bay Net
Bryan Edward Tournay
Bryan Edward Tournay,59, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away at home on December 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to Lovina Mae (Maddocks) Tournay of Lexington Park, MD and the late Ronald Edwin Clark Tournay. Bryan was employed as a skilled...
Bay Net
Student Reports Seeing Object That Resembles Firearm At Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 10 at 9:30 a.m., a student at William B. Wade Elementary School reported to school administrators that another student was showing off what appeared to be a firearm to a group of students. School personnel recovered the object which was determined to be a...
Bay Net
Charles Edward Haydon
Charles Edward Haydon, 91, of Ridge, Maryland, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on October 23, 1931 in Washington, D.C. to the late Howard Wayland Haydon and Dorothy (Boswell) Haydon. Charles married his loving wife Jeanne on September...
Bay Net
Michelle Marie Olvera
On December 21, 2022, Michelle Marie Olvera got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 49 years old. She was born in Arcadia, California, on June 23, 1973 to the late Christina Lynn Atkins. Michelle grew up all over California, then moved to Prescott, Arizona her...
Bay Net
Alice Mae Miller
On January 1, 2023, Alice Mae Miller, otherwise affectionately known as “Maw Maw” or “Porky,” passed away peacefully at her home in Clinton, Maryland, surrounded by her children and love. Alice, born on June 18, 1936, was the 2nd of six children born to Joseph and...
Fairfax Times
Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
Bay Net
Carlotta Donnelle Wilson
The full, vibrant life of Carlotta “Doni” Donnelle Wilson sadly came to an end on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She passed away at the age of 79 at her home in Bryantown, MD, surrounded by the family she loved, who loved her in return. The world is smaller without her.
Bay Net
Retired Firefighter On A Hot Streak Of Lottery Wins
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
WJLA
Prince George's middle schoolers receive extortion threats through TikTok, Instagram pages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police say they want to warn parents, not just in their county, but in the entire D.C. area after four middle school students received threats of violence on their social media accounts. Police say four middle school students in...
Bay Net
“G.B.” ETC George Blaylock, USN (Ret.)
ETC George “G.B.” Blaylock, USN (Ret.). 97, of Lexington Park, MD died on January 6, 2023 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on June 7, 1925 in Greenwood Springs, MS to the late James Newton and Vera Dorothula (Nichols) Blaylock. He was the last surviving member of a family of nine. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister: Bernice Lillian Black and brothers: Leo Greene Blaylock, Otha Arlen Blaylock, James Greyson Blaylock, Harold Dean Blaylock and Herbert Gene Blaylock.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
