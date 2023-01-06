There are already alot of Belarusians fighting for Ukraine! Force their hand, and ALOT more Belarusians will join them.This is another dumb mistake by Putin.
Belarus 🇧🇾 have more sense then your friend putin. Stay out the way let Russia go down by their self. Don't dig your own grave.
Well , Belarus will drink from the same cup of poison like Russia ! The response to this provocation will be the deployment of additional HIMARS units and this time the capital of Belarus will be in the "cross hairs" ! By the way , there is a famous statement from America's "bad boys"...smoke em , if you got em and the capital of Belarus will smoking like a slow burning camel cigarette , hopefully they will inhale deeply and thanks for joining the party and enjoy the festivities !
