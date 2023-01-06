ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chris in richland
4d ago

There are already alot of Belarusians fighting for Ukraine! Force their hand, and ALOT more Belarusians will join them.This is another dumb mistake by Putin.

Bean Smith
4d ago

Belarus 🇧🇾 have more sense then your friend putin. Stay out the way let Russia go down by their self. Don't dig your own grave.

1NewAfrican
4d ago

Well , Belarus will drink from the same cup of poison like Russia ! The response to this provocation will be the deployment of additional HIMARS units and this time the capital of Belarus will be in the "cross hairs" ! By the way , there is a famous statement from America's "bad boys"...smoke em , if you got em and the capital of Belarus will smoking like a slow burning camel cigarette , hopefully they will inhale deeply and thanks for joining the party and enjoy the festivities !

