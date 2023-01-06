Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate after a man is stabbed Sunday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the Speedway on South Limestone just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person assaulted. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim...
WTVQ
Police investigating double shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Lexington, police say. According to police, the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 Monday morning. Police say they received reports of two men who were shot.
WKYT 27
Prosecutors plan to retry woman accused of murdering husband
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prosecutors plan to retry a woman accused of murdering her husband in Lexington, according to the Herald Leader. Carol Hignite’s trial ended with a hung jury in December. She was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson. Prosecutors say Hignite...
fox56news.com
2 men with gunshot wounds found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.
fox56news.com
Smart Point employee stops break-in at Industry Road store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A team of thieves wasn’t expecting company when they busted into a storefront on Industry Road on Dec. 22. They walked away from the crime with nothing. The store though has their faces on camera. Volodymyr Kovtsun said it’s tough finding skilled technicians...
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
WKYT 27
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
WTVQ
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday. Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox56news.com
Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
wklw.com
Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg
A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
k105.com
Worker killed in industrial accident in Scott Co.
A worker has been killed in an industrial accident in Scott County. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton told WKYT.com that the accident occurred Monday morning at approximately 2:00 at YS Precision, a metal stamping company. Perishing in the accident was 52-year-old Bruno Nava, of Frankfort. Sutton did not release details...
Wave 3
Scott County Superintendent introduces new security plan one week after child abducted on playground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after a second-grade child was abducted from a Scott County elementary school playground, the district’s superintendent publicly outlined his new security. Scott County Schools District 1 Superintendent Trevor Jones laid out his six-part plan at the first Scott County School Board meeting since...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
fox56news.com
Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser after passing out at wheel
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after he was found “slumped over” behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month “obviously drunk” with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle. Story: https://bit.ly/3vKNNVm. Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles …. A 32-year-old...
