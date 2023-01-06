ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman still trying to return

It has been a long few years for former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman. He had been one of the Orioles’ better arms, someone who appeared on the cusp of a solid major league career. However, shoulder injuries ruined his 2017 campaign and he was never able to recover, undergoing the knife in 2019. Tillman has been out of baseball since a disastrous four game stint in Triple-A as part of the Rangers organization in 2018.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Randy Poffo: The baseball career of “The Macho Man” Randy Savage

Before he headlined the professional wrestling world, Randy Poffo aimed to be a professional baseball player. What were his career numbers?. Before we get into the numbers let’s just get it out of the way, “Oooooooh Yeaahhh!”. Randy Poffo, better known as professional wrestler Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, indeed embarked on a baseball career. While Randy never reached the major league level, he had a four-year campaign in the minors.
Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Ajo hits another home run in Allentown; shows why she is a great ambassador for the sport

What’s the most-watched college sport on television after football and men’s basketball? The answer may surprise you. It’s women’s softball. TV ratings for the women’s game have been on a steady climb over the years and one of the reasons is the dynamic personalities of the star players. No one has been a brighter star in the sport in recent years than University of Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn ...
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
