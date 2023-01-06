Read full article on original website
Former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman still trying to return
It has been a long few years for former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman. He had been one of the Orioles’ better arms, someone who appeared on the cusp of a solid major league career. However, shoulder injuries ruined his 2017 campaign and he was never able to recover, undergoing the knife in 2019. Tillman has been out of baseball since a disastrous four game stint in Triple-A as part of the Rangers organization in 2018.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Randy Poffo: The baseball career of “The Macho Man” Randy Savage
Before he headlined the professional wrestling world, Randy Poffo aimed to be a professional baseball player. What were his career numbers?. Before we get into the numbers let’s just get it out of the way, “Oooooooh Yeaahhh!”. Randy Poffo, better known as professional wrestler Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, indeed embarked on a baseball career. While Randy never reached the major league level, he had a four-year campaign in the minors.
Jaguars are 7-7 in the playoffs. Here's a rundown of their playoff history
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-7 all-time in the playoffs. Their first playoff trip occurred during just their second year of existence. This will be the eighth time they've made the playoffs in their 28-year history. ...
Former Lakers PG looking to become fourth ex-NBA player to return as referee
The former point guard went undrafted after playing one season at Fordham University but was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2002-2003 campaign, before spending a year playing with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Basket League. Parker then split 16 games between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during...
Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Ajo hits another home run in Allentown; shows why she is a great ambassador for the sport
What’s the most-watched college sport on television after football and men’s basketball? The answer may surprise you. It’s women’s softball. TV ratings for the women’s game have been on a steady climb over the years and one of the reasons is the dynamic personalities of the star players. No one has been a brighter star in the sport in recent years than University of Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn ...
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
