Mine closed in Marshall County after fire

A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday.

The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal.

Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement:

‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while the mine operator addresses the fire or the hazard that exists. Once the agency determines all miners are safe, MSHA’s role is to review and approve the operator’s plans to either further mitigate the hazards associated with the fire or mitigate hazards in the mine. Reopening the mine is the operator’s responsibility. ‘

MSHA says they were notified of a fire event on January 5, 2023.

At that point, MSHA said they issued an order that closed the mine and removed the miners.

MSHA is conducting an investigation into the fire.

