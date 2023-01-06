Earth Crisis' game-changing and massively influential Firestorm turns 30 this year, and the band will celebrate by performing it in full at four Northeast shows this spring. "The Firestorm EP was released in Oct of 1993 and forever changed our lives," the band says. "We are excited to announce some shows this year celebrating that record, and even more excited that One King Down has agreed to join us on the East Coast run of these shows."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO