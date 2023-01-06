ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Samiam announce NYC show with Walter Schreifels & 95 Bulls (BrooklynVegan Presale)

Highly influential punk/emo/post-hardcore vets Samiam released their first new single in over a decade, "Lights Out Little Hustler," in September, and they've now announced a new NYC show this spring. It happens on April 19 at Brooklyn Made, with support from Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc) and 95 Bulls. Tickets go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Wednesday, January 11 at noon Eastern; use the password BKVEGAN. Our presale runs through Thursday, January 12 at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, January 13 at noon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

New NYC venue Racket opened with Real Estate (pics, video, setlist)

Racket, The Bowery Presents' new venue in the Manhattan space that previously housed Highline Ballroom, held its first night of shows on Saturday (1/7) with Real Estate and Cut Worms. Real Estate included four new songs in their set, which they began by paying tribute to the late Hamish Kilgour with a cover of The Clean's "Anything Could Happen." See pictures of both sets and the updated Racket space by Ryan Muir below, along with Real Estate's setlist and attendee-taken video from the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Earth Crisis announce ‘Firestorm’ 30th anniversary shows with One King Down

Earth Crisis' game-changing and massively influential Firestorm turns 30 this year, and the band will celebrate by performing it in full at four Northeast shows this spring. "The Firestorm EP was released in Oct of 1993 and forever changed our lives," the band says. "We are excited to announce some shows this year celebrating that record, and even more excited that One King Down has agreed to join us on the East Coast run of these shows."
SYRACUSE, NY
brooklynvegan.com

J Dilla tribute Donuts Are Forever returns to Brooklyn in February

Annual NYC J Dilla tribute show Donuts Are Forever has announced its live return for February 19 at Market Hotel, marking the show's first in-person edition since COVID. (The 2021 and 2022 shows were held virtually.) Tickets for Donuts Are Forever are available now. In more J Dilla news, Logic...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Teen Suicide playing NYC premiere for ‘Therapy Dogs’ documentary

Teen Suicide will be performing in conjunction with the NYC premiere of Ethan Eng's new documentary Therapy Dogs, which features music by both Teen Suicide and related project Ricky Eat Acid, as well as Show Me The Body and Morgan Powers. The premiere is at March 8 at Public Records in Brooklyn. Here are some excerpts from the film synopsis:
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy