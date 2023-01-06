Ramen King Keisuke Heading to Brea

Another new Ramen King Keisuke outpost is on the way. CEO Dolores Tay and her team are planning to open in Brea , at the Brea Mall , however they were unable to provide comment on the project’s timeline.

Named after chef and acclaimed “Ramen King,” Keisuke Takeda , the brand is currently one of the biggest ramen chains in Singapore and in the midst of a major push into the Souther California market. With a slew of locations on the way in Los Angeles and San Diego, it is exciting to see the brand continue to make a mark in the O.C. after recent news broke of a forthcoming shop in Mission Viejo.

The menu at Ramen King Keisuke features two styles of broth–pork Tonkatsu and lobster–both available in plain and spicy varieties. Toppings are kept traditional, with pork chashu, spring onion, egg, and other classic accoutrements. They also offer a selection of Maki to start.

The Brea Mall, a Simon Center property, features a wide slate of fast casual options and shopping destinations. Until now, it had been missing an option for ramen.

