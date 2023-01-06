Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps
Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson Surprised Sharelle Rosado with a Whopping 7.5 Carat Engagement Ring: Photos
Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson may have been chasing a Super Bowl ring during his NFL career, but last week, he had one to give away to his now wife-to-be Sharelle Rosado. A really big one. Over the weekend, the footballer and the Selling Tampa alum got engaged after Johnson popped...
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Rising MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18: 'You Were Our Bright Light'
Her sister, MMA fighter Angela Lee, announced the news that Victoria had died on Dec. 26 via Instagram Victoria Lee, an 18-year-old MMA fighter and MMA star Angela Lee Pucci's sister, has died, according to her elder sister. Angela shared on Instagram over the weekend that Victoria died on Dec. 26, revealing the news in a lengthy post that featured an image of her sister smiling next to sunflowers. In it, she asked her followers to give her family "grace and respect during this most difficult time." "She has...
50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down a Joint 2022 World Cup Performance That Would've Made Them $9 Million
"I would've taken one [million] and then the other eight [million] would have been for him," recalled 50 Cent in a recent interview 50 Cent lost out on a big check — because his buddy Eminem wasn't interested in a joint performance at the 2022 World Cup. In a new interview with Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood show, the 47-year-old "I Get Money" rapper said he and Slim Shady were offered a total of $9 million to perform at the Qatar-hosted sporting event, but the 50-year-old "Without Me" performer didn't...
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023
Pitt was up for best supporting actor at Tuesday's ceremony, for his role in Babylon Brad Pitt debuted a dapper new haircut at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. The Babylon star, who was nominated for best supporting actor, showed up to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night sporting a black tux and shorter, chopped locks, which drew comparisons to a hairstyle he was known for in the '90s. Though the Oscar winner, 59, didn't claim an award during the ceremony, he was an engaged audience...
Thandiwe Newton's Lookalike Daughter Nico Parker Walks Red Carpet with Dad at Last of Us Premiere
The 18-year old stars as Pedro Pascal's daughter in the new video game-inspired HBO series Nico Parker brought a pop of color to the red carpet Monday night. The 18-year-old actress — who a lookalike of her mother, Thandiwe Newton — turned heads at the premiere of The Last of Us in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant lime green ruffled gown. With a deep V-neck cut in the front and back, a bow-tie waist, a sheer chiffon skirt, and dramatic train, the frock was the antithesis of...
Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell
After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.
Billy Porter Honors His Game-Changing Tuxedo Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes — This Time in Fuchsia!
While attending the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, the Pose alum wowed with yet another incredible outfit. He turned to designer and friend Christian Siriano who created a custom tuxedo gown in a vibrant fuchsia hue for the star to present in at this year's ceremony. The look was reminiscent of Porter's game-changing velvet tuxedo dress her wore to the 2019 Oscars.
