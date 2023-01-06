Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
How to Watch “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” on BET
“Tyler Perry’s Bruh” continues tonight at 11/10c on BET. Stream new episodes every Tuesday with Philo and FuboTV. “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” follows John, an entrepreneur who has consistently suffered some hard business blows. His friends, Tom, Bill, and Mike have seemed to find a lot more success. Close since college, the group spends their time pushing themselves, advancing their careers (or trying to), and pursuing love in Atlanta (or trying to).
The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri Both Renewed for Second Seasons
Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd will keep on talking, now that their eponymous freshman daytime programs — The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri — have each been renewed through the 2023-24 TV season. Hosted by EGOT winner Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted as the 2022-23 TV season’s No. 1 new first-run series (for the premiere week of Sept. 12) in both households and total viewers, and it is the No. 1 new first-run strip this season in average weekly reach (5.2 million total viewers). “Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the...
HuffPost
'White Lotus' Creator Mike White Gives Hilariously Drunk Speech After Globes Win
"I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I’m too drunk because there’s no food," the show creator said at the award show.
Comments / 0