Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
How NJ can help the teacher shot by 6-year-old in Va.
It was an unthinkable scene at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old boy brought a 9mm handgun into his classroom and shot his own teacher. Despite being wounded in the hand and chest, Abby Zwerner made sure she got every student safely out of the classroom before seeking help for herself.
Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd
The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
6-year-old student used mother's gun to shoot teacher, police say
Police say the 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, put his mother's handgun in his backpack before he left for school. The teacher was giving a reading lesson when she was shot, according to officials. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Police briefing on 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher: "This shooting was intentional"
Police in Newport News, Virginia, say a 6-year-old student took a gun that was legally owned by his mother and shot and wounded a teacher in class. They released new details on the investigation at a news conference Monday. Watch their remarks.
Virginia teacher police say was shot by 6-year-old student identified, described as dedicated and hard-working
Richmond, Va. — The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who's devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. John Eley III, a former member...
6-year-old who shot teacher took the gun from his mother, police say
Police in Newport News, Virginia, provided new details Monday about the shooting of an elementary school teacher allegedly by a 6-year-old student. The shooting, which police say "was intentional," took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday, Jan. 6. The teacher, identified as 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, was teaching a lesson when the child drew the weapon, Police Chief Steve Drew said a a news conference.
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Police: Teacher shot during altercation with 6-year-old
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Suffolk
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Suffolk late Thursday evening.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Rabid fox found in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the Chesapeake Health Department received a report from Chesapeake Animal Services that an unprovoked encounter between a fox and a resident near Mt. Pleasant Rd. in the Butts Road area.
