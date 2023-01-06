ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
6-year-old who shot teacher took the gun from his mother, police say

Police in Newport News, Virginia, provided new details Monday about the shooting of an elementary school teacher allegedly by a 6-year-old student. The shooting, which police say "was intentional," took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday, Jan. 6. The teacher, identified as 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, was teaching a lesson when the child drew the weapon, Police Chief Steve Drew said a a news conference.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Rabid fox found in Chesapeake

According to a press release, the Chesapeake Health Department received a report from Chesapeake Animal Services that an unprovoked encounter between a fox and a resident near Mt. Pleasant Rd. in the Butts Road area.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
