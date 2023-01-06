North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after winning $1 million from another game.

Kenya Sloan of North Carolina won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after she won $1 million from another scratch-off. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Kenya Sloan, 41, of Shelby, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the Esha Food Mart in Shelby when she decided to try a $20 Diamond Dazzler ticket for the first time.

Sloan ended up scratching off a $2 million prize.

"I was just standing there in shock," Sloan said. "I just feel blessed. That's all I can say."

She said the win was made all the more unbelievable by the fact that she had won a $1 million prize from a Carolina Jackpot scratch-off ticket just two months earlier.

"I told some of my family members and they couldn't believe it either," she said.

Sloan said her first jackpot is currently being used to build a home, and her latest winnings will go toward her dream of opening a restaurant.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com