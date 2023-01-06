ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after winning $1 million from another game.

Kenya Sloan of North Carolina won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after she won $1 million from another scratch-off. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Kenya Sloan, 41, of Shelby, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the Esha Food Mart in Shelby when she decided to try a $20 Diamond Dazzler ticket for the first time.

Sloan ended up scratching off a $2 million prize.

"I was just standing there in shock," Sloan said. "I just feel blessed. That's all I can say."

She said the win was made all the more unbelievable by the fact that she had won a $1 million prize from a Carolina Jackpot scratch-off ticket just two months earlier.

"I told some of my family members and they couldn't believe it either," she said.

Sloan said her first jackpot is currently being used to build a home, and her latest winnings will go toward her dream of opening a restaurant.

CJ578
4d ago

money going toward a restaurant business. that will be a fast way to lose it all! I can understand using it for a home but a food business no thanks! congratulations!

Lee Bryan
4d ago

Why can't this be me?..., With as much & as long as I have been playing the lottery I should have Won a Substantial Windfall Amount of Money. and it doesn't have to necessarily be $1,000.000. I would be happy to Win$10.000 to $100,000 !..., Congratulations to the Winner of this prize. Save some money for your future Retirement.

Scotty Ray
4d ago

well I know you don't know me but I'm very happy for you every thing happens for a reason. sounds like ur prayers have been answered I don't have much but I do have the power of my prayers lets all pray a little harder and see what happens God bless everyone 🙂

