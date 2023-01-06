Florida Gov. DeSantis praised for probing CRT, DEI university funds: They don't get to 'indoctrinate' our kids

Read full article on original website
MACK
4d ago
Governor Ron DeSantis was scheduled for a Colonoscopy but the Proctologist couldn't figure out which end to insert the scope....🍑💨💨💨💨
flaglerlive.com
UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’
A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD
Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
The Jewish Press
Re-elected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sends a Message to the Kotel
Just days after taking his second oath of office, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a note to be placed at the Kotel in Jerusalem with prayers for his state. On Friday, Rabbi Schneur Oirechman, a Chabad emissary in Tallahassee, Fla., paid a visit to the Western Wall and read the note that DeSantis gave him, reported COLlive. Oirechman then placed the note in the wall as is customary.
Concerns arise over Governor DeSantis targeting professors teaching “woke” subjects
ESTERO, Fla. — There is concern from some college faculty members that their names will be sent to the governor for teaching inclusion and diversity. The governor’s office is collecting the names of those college professors, and students and faculty are concerned about the reasons why. Governor Ron...
Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz denies that Florida is now a red state and resigns
There is no immediate front-runner to succeed Diaz.
Editorial: Gov. DeSantis' next move should be a political pivot
The political platform of Gov. Ron DeSantis is pretty much set. His inaugural speech this past week hit all the salient talking points that a conservative governor proud of his first-term accomplishments and eager to do more would make. Like his November re-election victory speech, it promoted "the free state of Florida" as a model for America.
DeSantis Targeting a Business like Disney is ‘Not Where we Want to be as Americans’ according to Governor Sununu.
Chris Sununu is the Republican Governor of New Hampshire who may be eyeing a White House run for 2024. New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu continues to criticize DeSantis handling of Florida’s largest private employer, Disney. Just the latest sign DeSantis would face real resistance if he pursued the Republican nomination for president next year, as many expect.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Lawsuit over Florida transgender athletics law reopened in federal court
A Florida lawsuit over a state ban on transgender athletics rights reopened, with the legal challenge back in court in February.
Ron DeSantis shakes up liberal university, appoints six members to the New College of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday shook up leadership at the New College of Florida by appointing six new members to the academic institution's Board of Trustees.
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
Stacey Abrams group ordered to pay nearly a quarter-million dollars in legal costs
Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action group has been ordered to pay a quarter-million dollars in legal costs by a federal court in Georgia.
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
After Biden border visit, senators from both parties witness migrant crisis first-hand
Lawmakers from both parties traveled to the southern border in the wake of President Biden's visit, and as the migrant crisis continues to rage in Texas and Arizona.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.1.23
Byron Donalds saw his stature rise this week during a contentious Speaker vote, while Matt Gaetz failed in blocking Kevin McCarthy's bid. Everyone take a deep breath, we finally have a House Speaker. After a week of collectively trying to figure out what the hell is going on, McCarthy finally...
House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Sec. Mayorkas
Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas has filed impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis.
