Georgia State

Comments

Carolyn Morgan
4d ago

Simple, follow the science of biology. You can't make a stallion into a mare or a mare into a stallion. You can't make a cow into a bull or a bull into a cow. That's simple science. Yet humans are so arrogant they think they can change their gender just because they want too. Sorry, science doesn't work that way.

Elizabeth Coughlin
4d ago

Well, duh. The truth that female bodies do not have the same physical strength as male bodies has been proven out. Go figure.🙄

Freedom
4d ago

L O L. This is for all the people who think that just because you say you’re a girl, that you’re automatically not bigger and stronger than the average girl. Same goes for this one who says I’m a man, but obviously you are not you don’t have the muscles mass, the physical height, and body structure of a man

Washington Examiner

West Virginia ban on transgender athletes in girls' school sports can proceed: Judge

West Virginia 's law preventing transgender athletes from competing in girls' school sports is "not unconstitutional" and may remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union and its state chapter sued in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, who wanted to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named West Virginia and the county's board of education and their superintendents as defendants.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
