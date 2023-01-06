Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
‘Koala Man’ Wastes Sarah Snook and Hugh Jackman in Hulu’s Un-bear-able Superhero Spoof
Despite often being referred to as such, koalas aren’t actually bears. They’re marsupials. So if you’re going to mislabel Australia’s cutest export, you may as well call them koala puppies, koala piglets, or, if you want to take things to the opposite end of the adorable spectrum, koala middle-aged-men. I’m thinking of a specific type of middle-aged man, who’s both delusional and stubborn; prone to sweeping declarations of noble intent, yet unable or unwilling to act with any chivalry on a regular basis; out of shape and less than stylish, always wearing an old polo tucked into fading jean shorts....
‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Leads ’Bye Bye Bye’ Singalong During Surprise Drag Brunch Appearance
Most people would need to be a few mimosas in before breaking out into song and dance at brunch, but Joey Fatone knew the harmonies and choreography for ‘NSYNC’s 2000 hit “Bye Bye Bye” like the back of his hand during his impromptu performance at Miami’s Palace drag brunch. “WHAT A WEEKEND ITS BEEN ALREADY!!” the venue wrote on Instagram. “We had the honor of being visited by *NSYNC’s own Joey Fatone, who joined us and sang one of their biggest hits with our queens for our visitors. You never know who’s going to attend our shows!” Joining queens Tiffany...
