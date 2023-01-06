Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Winona State Appoints New Dean of the College of Education
(KWNO)- On January 9, 2023, Winona State University announced they appointed Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Darrel Newton, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs said of the appointment,. “Dr. Sorvaag will bring to WSU his clear...
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Appoints New Board Members
(KWNO)- The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed five new members to join the 15-person Board of Directors for 2023. The new members joining the board are, Mandy Hansel of RiverSide Integrated Solutions, Jason Gamoke of Morgans Jewlers, Kevin Ritz of WA Group, Stan Breitlow of Watlow, and Amber Hamernik of Bremer Bank.
winonaradio.com
38th Annual Rushford Peterson Cancer Crusade
(KWNO)- The 38th annual Rushford Peterson Cancer Crusade is scheduled for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 14th and 15th at the Rushford American Legion. Events begin on Saturday, the 14th, at 4:00 p.m. with a meal served for free will donations, bingo, and a live auction. In the morning...
WEAU-TV 13
WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process
(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
Downtown La Crosse business gets burgled three days after opening doors for first time
On Thursday, The Bronze Dragon opened on Main Street. The tavern is in the old Sushi Pirate location. When employees went to open the store on Sunday, they found all the cash was stolen and a back door wide open.
KIMT
North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
winonaradio.com
Winona State Womens Basketball Head Coach, Ana Wurtz, Talks with the Winona Sports Network
(KWNO)- The Winona State Womens Basketball team ended a four-game losing streak as they returned for the 2023 portion of the season. After losing two games to Wayne State and Augustana University, the Warrior Women were shocked against Upper Iowa on New Year’s Eve, as Upper Iowa took home the first win over the Warriors in 17 matchups.
hot967.fm
12-Year-Old Killed in Third Fatal Snowmobile Crash of Weekend
(Theilman Township, MN) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash in Southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the snowmobile struck a tree. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the third fatal snowmobile crash in the state over the weekend.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rochester
Rochester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rochester.
winonaradio.com
Head Coach of Winona State Men’s Basketball, Todd Eisner, Joins the Winona Sports Network
(KWNO)- The Winona State Men’s Basketball team returned from the short holiday break with a victory over Upper Iowa and then a split weekend with the University of Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State. The Warriors dealt a loss to the Peacocks of Upper Iowa back on New Year’s Eve with...
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
