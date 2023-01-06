ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

winonaradio.com

Winona State Appoints New Dean of the College of Education

(KWNO)- On January 9, 2023, Winona State University announced they appointed Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Darrel Newton, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs said of the appointment,. “Dr. Sorvaag will bring to WSU his clear...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Appoints New Board Members

(KWNO)- The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed five new members to join the 15-person Board of Directors for 2023. The new members joining the board are, Mandy Hansel of RiverSide Integrated Solutions, Jason Gamoke of Morgans Jewlers, Kevin Ritz of WA Group, Stan Breitlow of Watlow, and Amber Hamernik of Bremer Bank.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

38th Annual Rushford Peterson Cancer Crusade

(KWNO)- The 38th annual Rushford Peterson Cancer Crusade is scheduled for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 14th and 15th at the Rushford American Legion. Events begin on Saturday, the 14th, at 4:00 p.m. with a meal served for free will donations, bingo, and a live auction. In the morning...
RUSHFORD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
SAINT CHARLES, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process

(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

12-Year-Old Killed in Third Fatal Snowmobile Crash of Weekend

(Theilman Township, MN) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash in Southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the snowmobile struck a tree. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the third fatal snowmobile crash in the state over the weekend.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

