Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement
Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
How Much Older Is Aaron Rodgers Than His Rumored New Girlfriend Mallory Edens?
Reports are swirling that Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers is dating someone new. Here's what we know about Mallory Edens and how much older the quarterback is than her.
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick
The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future looks bright in Chicago because of what transpired during the season and in Indianapolis on Sunday. Quarterback Justin...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
After Firing Three Black Head Coaches in a Row, Houston Texans Can Finally Hire Josh McCown
Josh McCown has waited long enough.
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Rumor: True reason Sean McVay could step down as Rams’ head coach
After a rocky season, rumors have begun to float about Sean McVay stepping down as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Those rumors are starting to get some more substance, and a potential reason for McVay‘s departure from Los Angeles has been revealed. With a 19-16 loss to...
