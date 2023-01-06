ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thecomeback.com

Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement

Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
msn.com

Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story

A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
