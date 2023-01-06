Read full article on original website
Clifford “Cliff” Phipps, 90, of Spirit Lake
Services for 90-year-old Clifford “Cliff” Phipps of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake with Military Funeral Honors presented by American Legion Timpe Post #23 and VFW John W. Kidd Post #4514. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Northwest Iowa Community College Seeking Nominations for Alumnus of the Year
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Northwest Iowa Community College is seeking nominations for the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. The annual honor started 30 years ago. Nomination forms are available online at the college website. Organizers are looking for an individual that has done outstanding work in his or her industry, done exceptional volunteer work, or has obtained a notable achievement. The deadline is march 3rd. The award will be bestowed during one of this year’s commencement ceremonies.
John Miller, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old John Miller of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 12th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the...
Weekly Health Update: GEM and Daisy Award Programs
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Healthcare professionals are often looked as heroes for the work they do for their patients and two programs at Spencer Hospital make it so staff members can be formally recognized. Candace Daniels oversees a program that rewards staff twice a year for “Going the Extra Mile”....
Jackson Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in December House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Jackson woman has passed away after a house fire. KICD News reported the blaze back on December 5th. At that time we were told two individuals who were inside received serious injuries. Media reports now say 54-year-old Chrissy Ann Mason was taken to the burn unit at a Minneapolis hospital and succumbed on December 16th.
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
Norma Jean Meyer, 91, of Terril
Funeral services for 91-year-old Norma Jean Meyer of Terril will be Thursday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at Terril Lutheran Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Sharon Voss, 87, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 87-year-old Sharon Voss of Lakefield will be Friday, January 13th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and continue one hour prior to the service both at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home in...
