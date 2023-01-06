ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Wow! Some Interesting Choices For A Winter Getaway Destinations

January, February, and March. Not my favorite three months. If you are an outdoor winter enthusiast, this is your time, depending on the weather conditions. For many of us who live in the northern part of the country, these three months can be challenging, lonely, depressing, or whatever the case may be. But some find this time of year the perfect time for a getaway elsewhere. Maybe a warmer climate for example.
FLORIDA STATE
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences

What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?

A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
COLORADO STATE
New Laws for 2023 In New York State

With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
New York Seeks to Eliminate PFAS From Apparel

A new law signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the use of PFAS in the manufacturing of clothing in New York. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, commonly referred to as PFAS, will be banned from manufacturing use in New York State on the December 31, 2023. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, updates New York's environmental law to prohibit the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in apparel as an intentionally added chemical.
NEW YORK STATE
If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?

Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
New Walmart Scam Is Stealing Money From New Yorkers

A new year has brought with it a new scam and this one is linked to Walmart and has been impacting New Yorkers. Several listeners have reached out to Townsquare Media to confirm whether or not the text they received about a $500 gift card from Walmart is legitimate. It is not. As a matter of fact, many New Yorkers have been receiving text messages claiming to be from Walmart in which they're offered a $500 gift card to the retailer for only $2.00 but it's all a scam.
