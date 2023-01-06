Read full article on original website
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
Here’s How To Get Heating Assistance From New York This Winter
After some brutally cold temperatures, much of Upstate New York was teased with a taste of spring-like weather. However, the worst of winter is nowhere near over. As a matter of fact, the brunt of it is on the way. Are you prepared?. Beth, an Upstate New York resident and...
Wow! Some Interesting Choices For A Winter Getaway Destinations
January, February, and March. Not my favorite three months. If you are an outdoor winter enthusiast, this is your time, depending on the weather conditions. For many of us who live in the northern part of the country, these three months can be challenging, lonely, depressing, or whatever the case may be. But some find this time of year the perfect time for a getaway elsewhere. Maybe a warmer climate for example.
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
New York Will Reimburse up to $10,000 to Living Organ Donors
A new law recently signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the state to reimburse living organ donors up to $10,000 for expenses related to donating an organ. According to a report by Julie S. Keenan of Healio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the...
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences
What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Can You Legally Marry Your First Cousin In New York?
All jokes aside, have you ever thought about just how many family members a person has that they might not even know and the possibility that a person might inadvertently fall in love with a family member – like a first cousin?. Sometimes riffs in relationships lead to entire...
New Laws for 2023 In New York State
With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?
I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
New York Seeks to Eliminate PFAS From Apparel
A new law signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the use of PFAS in the manufacturing of clothing in New York. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, commonly referred to as PFAS, will be banned from manufacturing use in New York State on the December 31, 2023. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, updates New York's environmental law to prohibit the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in apparel as an intentionally added chemical.
If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?
Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
New Walmart Scam Is Stealing Money From New Yorkers
A new year has brought with it a new scam and this one is linked to Walmart and has been impacting New Yorkers. Several listeners have reached out to Townsquare Media to confirm whether or not the text they received about a $500 gift card from Walmart is legitimate. It is not. As a matter of fact, many New Yorkers have been receiving text messages claiming to be from Walmart in which they're offered a $500 gift card to the retailer for only $2.00 but it's all a scam.
