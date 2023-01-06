Read full article on original website
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI
Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
New emergency couple’s shelter to open in Providence
An unused property in Providence will soon be transformed into a 24-hour homeless shelter, according to Gov. Dan McKee.
Seekonk Bed Bath and Beyond to close this month
The Highland Avenue store is expected to close in late January.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
Polisena Jr. sworn in as Johnston mayor
For the first time in nearly 16 years, Johnston officially has a new mayor.
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk is looking to move on from current police chief
(WJAR) — Seekonk is looking to move on from its police chief. Days after the I-Team broke the news of Seekonk’s police chief being put on leave, the town administrator gives more of an explanation for the move. The I-Team reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella...
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’
The North Kingstown School Committee meeting was packed Monday night following the abrupt resignation of the district's interim superintendent last week.
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
Uprise RI
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
Turnto10.com
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter
(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
foodgressing.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
