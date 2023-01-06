ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI

Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Town of Seekonk is looking to move on from current police chief

(WJAR) — Seekonk is looking to move on from its police chief. Days after the I-Team broke the news of Seekonk’s police chief being put on leave, the town administrator gives more of an explanation for the move. The I-Team reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella...
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Three injured in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter

(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
PROVIDENCE, RI
foodgressing.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI

