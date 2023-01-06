ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke officer injured after alleged attack by New York man

By Julia Cunningham, Ashley Shook
WWLP
 4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke police officer was seriously injured by a violent fugitive from New York on Thursday.

According to ​Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 9 p.m. officers were called to 72 Essex Street for a report of three people using drugs in the hallway. When officers arrived, they spoke to the three people and confirmed the identities of two of them. The third person, later identified as 38-year-old Carlos Carballo had no information coming back for the name he gave to police.

Bicyclist injured after hit and run accident in Holyoke

When officers continued to question Carballo, he stood up and reached for one of the officer’s duty weapon. Carballo ignored verbal commands and during the struggle caused a serious head wound to one of the officers. The injured officer and his partner were able to secure Carballo with the assistance of a third officer.

Captain Moriarty said Caraballo is a violent fugitive from New York and is charged with the following:

  • Trespass
  • Warrant – Default
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Resist Arrest
  • Assault & Battery on police officer, serious bodily injury
  • Assault & Battery attempt to disarm police officer

Captain Moriarty also told 22News the officer involved is doing ok. No ID is available for privacy concerns and medical reasons.

