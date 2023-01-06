ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tazewell, TN

wcyb.com

Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

D.E.A. seized 7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Tennessee last year.

Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. Knox County Sheriff’s Office...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Woman Injured In Overnight, Kingsport Shooting

A woman is injured in Kingsport after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Kingsport Police are reporting officers responded to Reedy Point Apartments on Robertson Street, just after ten pm Monday to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police initially did not find evidence of a shooting. However, police were contacted by a local hospital that a woman with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. Following an investigation, police determined the woman had been shot at the apartments and several shell casings were located. The woman is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. Kingsport Police continue the investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Kingsport Police.
KINGSPORT, TN
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting

In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified

A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. In the video, a semi-truck went through the yard and over the 10-foot retaining wall. New Guidelines from American Academy of Pediatrics. Updated: 7 hours ago. Doctor weighs in on...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
SEVIERVILLE, TN

