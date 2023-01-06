Read full article on original website
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
Silver alert issued for woman missing from Claiborne County
A silver alert has been issued for a woman with a medical condition missing from Claiborne County.
wcyb.com
Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
The Greeneville Police Department has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate an alleged assault involving a high-ranking official within their agency.
Deputies search for missing man last seen in Powell
Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing man in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
D.E.A. seized 7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Tennessee last year.
Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. Knox County Sheriff’s Office...
supertalk929.com
Woman Injured In Overnight, Kingsport Shooting
A woman is injured in Kingsport after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Kingsport Police are reporting officers responded to Reedy Point Apartments on Robertson Street, just after ten pm Monday to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police initially did not find evidence of a shooting. However, police were contacted by a local hospital that a woman with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. Following an investigation, police determined the woman had been shot at the apartments and several shell casings were located. The woman is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. Kingsport Police continue the investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Kingsport Police.
wymt.com
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
WDEF
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
WATE
Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting
In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
Kingsport Police Department investigating shooting at apartment complex, 1 injured
KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after a woman was shot at Reedy Point Apartments on Monday night. According to the department, officers responded to the area of the Reedy Point Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in reference to reported shots fired at 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers originally […]
wymt.com
Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
wvlt.tv
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. In the video, a semi-truck went through the yard and over the 10-foot retaining wall. New Guidelines from American Academy of Pediatrics. Updated: 7 hours ago. Doctor weighs in on...
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
Escaped Knox County inmates captured in Union County
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates after they reported walked away from a work release job site.
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
wvlt.tv
City leaders react after police terminations
Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
