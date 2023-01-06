ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

TheAlmanac

Portola Valley: Five seeking two seats on Planning Commission

The creator of the town's social media platform, a retired attorney, an architect, an engineer and tech company founder have applied for two open seats on the Portola Valley Planning Commission. The two selected will replace Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, who left the commission in December after getting elected to the Town Council.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley in 2022: Battles over housing and a contentious election roils the town

Housing development again was center stage in Portola Valley in 2022, as the state deadline for a compliant housing plan looms over the start of the new year. Nathhorst Triangle residents filed a massive public records request with the town after they were concerned about the potential for a multifamily housing development in their neighborhood. The town also settled a lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations over text messages between town staff and advisory committee members, saying it was necessary to save the town the cost of expensive litigation.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Born from potential development threats, local environmental advocacy now faces climate challenges

As they hit milestones, four organizations reflect on the past and look to the future. Imagine the Bay Area without the San Francisco Bay. The Santa Cruz Mountains are crisscrossed by freeways bringing hundreds of thousands of commuters who are living cheek by jowl along the coasts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to the flatlands to work each day.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms

Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton's year in review: Buried car, housing woes and a missing Batmobile

Planning to build more housing possibly multifamily housing dominated the conversation in Atherton in 2022, with many residents asking town officials to stick to its history of single-family home neighborhoods. Under pressure from the state to accommodate new homes, some residents asked the town to fight California's housing mandates. Meanwhile, the town began receiving applications to build duplexes under a new state law that allows single-family home owners to split their lots.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
TheAlmanac

Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Two Woodside council members temporarily sit out housing element talks

Goeld and Brown rejoin discussion after sites near their homes were removed from the plan. Woodside Town Council members Dick Brown and Paul Goeld announced that they would not be taking part in the town's state-mandated housing element process, citing conflicts of interest, at a Dec. 13 Town Council meeting. In neighboring Portola Valley, Council member Judith Hasko also recused herself from housing element discussions due to a potential conflict of interest.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million

San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30. San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
