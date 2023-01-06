Read full article on original website
Portola Valley: Five seeking two seats on Planning Commission
The creator of the town's social media platform, a retired attorney, an architect, an engineer and tech company founder have applied for two open seats on the Portola Valley Planning Commission. The two selected will replace Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, who left the commission in December after getting elected to the Town Council.
Menlo Park City Council appoints Maria Doerr to District 5 seat
The Menlo Park City Council has a new member. Maria Doerr was appointed to represent District 5 at a special Jan. 9 meeting, to fill a vacancy left by Ray Mueller who was elected to the county Board of Supervisors. The vote was 3-0 vote, with Drew Combs abstaining, saying...
Portola Valley in 2022: Battles over housing and a contentious election roils the town
Housing development again was center stage in Portola Valley in 2022, as the state deadline for a compliant housing plan looms over the start of the new year. Nathhorst Triangle residents filed a massive public records request with the town after they were concerned about the potential for a multifamily housing development in their neighborhood. The town also settled a lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations over text messages between town staff and advisory committee members, saying it was necessary to save the town the cost of expensive litigation.
San Francisquito Creek Creek flooding averted as water levels drop
Heavy rains pushed up water levels in the San Francisquito Creek on Monday morning as a storm swept through the Midpeninsula before dropping off in the afternoon, but the break won't last long as another storm is expected to descend by Tuesday morning. The Pope-Chaucer bridge is closed to pedestrians...
Born from potential development threats, local environmental advocacy now faces climate challenges
As they hit milestones, four organizations reflect on the past and look to the future. Imagine the Bay Area without the San Francisco Bay. The Santa Cruz Mountains are crisscrossed by freeways bringing hundreds of thousands of commuters who are living cheek by jowl along the coasts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to the flatlands to work each day.
Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022
Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
Despite new housing, enrollment is set to decline in Menlo Park school district
Demographer says new apartments won't fit the needs of families. A surprising trend is expected to hit one Menlo Park school district in the next five years: significant enrollment decline. The Menlo Park City School District student body will stand at around 2,500 students in 2027, down 7.4% from 2,700...
New San Mateo County supervisors seated as board extends emergency proclamation for storms
Two new members were welcomed to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, including former Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller and Noelia Corzo, the first Latina to serve on the board. Supervisors also approved an emergency proclamation passed last week...
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
Another storm causes power outages, flooding and fallen trees on the Midpeninsula
Like last week's historic storms, fallen trees and flooding again plagued the area, but fewer are without power than during the Wednesday, Jan. 4, storm. As of 9 a.m. 4,771 customers on the Peninsula were without power, according to PG&E. On Jan. 4, some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power that evening.
New San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to be sworn in Saturday
The first Latina sheriff in the history of San Mateo County will be officially sworn in on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony at the College of San Mateo. Corpus will become the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County. The inauguration and swearing-in of Corpus begins at 1 p.m. at the...
Year in review: Affordable housing, scientific advancement and COVID recovery in Menlo Park
This year in Menlo Park was about a city reopening. Faced by pressure from residents to bring back community events following years of pandemic shutdown, the city has slowly brought back the citywide events that used to bring people together. Along with reemerging from the pandemic, the city also faced...
Atherton's year in review: Buried car, housing woes and a missing Batmobile
Planning to build more housing possibly multifamily housing dominated the conversation in Atherton in 2022, with many residents asking town officials to stick to its history of single-family home neighborhoods. Under pressure from the state to accommodate new homes, some residents asked the town to fight California's housing mandates. Meanwhile, the town began receiving applications to build duplexes under a new state law that allows single-family home owners to split their lots.
Sheriff: Burglars take $10K in jewelry from Portola Valley home
Burlgars smashed a back sliding glass door at a home in the 200 block of Golden Oaks Drive in Portola Valley and ransacked a master bedroom, taking an estimated $10,000 worth of jewelry, on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a Jan. 9 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office news release. The...
It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.
Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula
Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
Two Woodside council members temporarily sit out housing element talks
Goeld and Brown rejoin discussion after sites near their homes were removed from the plan. Woodside Town Council members Dick Brown and Paul Goeld announced that they would not be taking part in the town's state-mandated housing element process, citing conflicts of interest, at a Dec. 13 Town Council meeting. In neighboring Portola Valley, Council member Judith Hasko also recused herself from housing element discussions due to a potential conflict of interest.
San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million
San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30. San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive...
Serial killer John Getreu pleads guilty to 1973 murder of Leslie Perlov
Editor's note: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A man convicted of a string of sexually motivated murders of young women pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to the 1973 murder of Leslie Marie Perlov, a 21-year-old law librarian, on Stanford University land, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.
Midpeninsula braces for severe weather, high winds expected to arrive on Wednesday
A strong storm due to arrive in the Midpeninsula on Wednesday, Jan. 4, will rival the impact of Saturday's storm, with the highest rainfall occurring Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning, the Palo Alto police department warned Tuesday. A high-wind watch also will be in effect for the same period.
