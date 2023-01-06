Housing development again was center stage in Portola Valley in 2022, as the state deadline for a compliant housing plan looms over the start of the new year. Nathhorst Triangle residents filed a massive public records request with the town after they were concerned about the potential for a multifamily housing development in their neighborhood. The town also settled a lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations over text messages between town staff and advisory committee members, saying it was necessary to save the town the cost of expensive litigation.

PORTOLA VALLEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO