Washington State

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Polish judicial reforms clear first hurdle but doubts remain

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Polish lawmakers on Wednesday voted to continue work on a judicial reform bill designed to unblock billions in European Union funds, marking a step forward for changes whose chances of becoming law are uncertain due to splits in the ruling camp.
Explainer-Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States.
Japan, South Korea protest China visa stoppage in COVID spat

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan and South Korea defended their public health restrictions on travelers from China on Wednesday, a day after China stopped issuing new visas in both countries in apparent retaliation. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said he finds it “significantly regrettable” that China stopped...

