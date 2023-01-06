Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicdam.com
Tiger Swimmers Place 4th at Waterloo
Waterloo, IA (KICD) – The Spencer Swim team was at the West Wahawk Invitational in Waterloo on Saturday. Top finishers included Reid Tigges who placed 1st in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.17 and the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 49.09. The Tigers would...
kicdam.com
Clifford “Cliff” Phipps, 90, of Spirit Lake
Services for 90-year-old Clifford “Cliff” Phipps of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake with Military Funeral Honors presented by American Legion Timpe Post #23 and VFW John W. Kidd Post #4514. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
kicdam.com
kicdam.com
Northwest Iowa Community College Seeking Nominations for Alumnus of the Year
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Northwest Iowa Community College is seeking nominations for the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. The annual honor started 30 years ago. Nomination forms are available online at the college website. Organizers are looking for an individual that has done outstanding work in his or her industry, done exceptional volunteer work, or has obtained a notable achievement. The deadline is march 3rd. The award will be bestowed during one of this year’s commencement ceremonies.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Community Schools To Propose Snow Day Plan To School Board
Sheldon, Iowa — As of now the Sheldon Community Schools have eight snow days to make up. Sheldon Community School District Superintendent Cory Myer sent out an e-mail to all parents explaining that a plan has been developed in order to make up these snow days. According to the plan, Wednesdays will be full days of school, instead of letting out early. This will allow the first five snow days to be made up. If the plan passes a vote of the Board of Education, this will begin on January 18th.
kicdam.com
John Miller, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old John Miller of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 12th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the...
kicdam.com
John Muetzel, 73, of Gilbert, Arizona Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 73-year-old John Muetzel of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly of Spencer, will be Thursday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in...
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: GEM and Daisy Award Programs
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Healthcare professionals are often looked as heroes for the work they do for their patients and two programs at Spencer Hospital make it so staff members can be formally recognized. Candace Daniels oversees a program that rewards staff twice a year for “Going the Extra Mile”....
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
KGLO News
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations
MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
kicdam.com
Norma Jean Meyer, 91, of Terril
Funeral services for 91-year-old Norma Jean Meyer of Terril will be Thursday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at Terril Lutheran Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
kicdam.com
Jackson Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in December House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Jackson woman has passed away after a house fire. KICD News reported the blaze back on December 5th. At that time we were told two individuals who were inside received serious injuries. Media reports now say 54-year-old Chrissy Ann Mason was taken to the burn unit at a Minneapolis hospital and succumbed on December 16th.
more1049.com
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
kicdam.com
Sharon Voss, 87, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 87-year-old Sharon Voss of Lakefield will be Friday, January 13th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and continue one hour prior to the service both at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home in...
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0