Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: How bad is Arizona's water crisis + meet our new AG, Kris Mayes

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Robert Glennon, author of "Unquenchable," and described on the University of Arizona's website as "one of the nation's preeminent experts on water policy and law." We're also talking with Arizona's new Attorney General Kris Mayes. She goes over the highly contentious race against GOP's Abe Hamadeh, and wanting to fight for all Arizonans, not just those who voted for her. Mayes says combating the fentanyl crisis is top of mind, as well as our water issues.
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
Arizona Mirror

Arizona’s new political reality: A split government

For nearly 14 years, Republicans have controlled the most important levers of power at the state Capitol, allowing them to increasingly become more insular in their governance and oftentimes cut Democrats out of the process entirely. That ends on Monday, when the GOP-majority 56th Legislature convenes and its 90 members take their oath of office. […] The post Arizona’s new political reality: A split government appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration

Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations. “This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath […] The post Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs pledges unity, Dems call for bipartisan collaboration as they assume power

On a chilly, cloud-covered Thursday morning at the Arizona Capitol, hundreds of wellwishers and spectators gathered to watch the ceremonial swearing in of the state’s newly elected top officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.  The theme of the morning, at least for several of the speakers and incoming Democratic officials, was a commitment to leaving […] The post Katie Hobbs pledges unity, Dems call for bipartisan collaboration as they assume power appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
AZFamily

50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
