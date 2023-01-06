ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

kurv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas

Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays CISD says more treatment, awareness needed in fighting fentanyl

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they had three suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings impacting students during their winter break, and potentially one more that led to death. A 14-year-old girl died last week and it's believed to be an accidental narcotics overdose, pending final medical reports.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning impacted flights nationwide, including at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), suffered a nationwide outage. "THE FAA...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Hays CISD student dead after possible "accidental narcotics overdose"

A 14-year-old Hays CISD student died over the district's winter break after a possible "accidental narcotics overdose," officials said. A Hays CISD spokesperson confirmed the death of a student. A spokesperson for the City of San Marcos said it happened at a home in the Blanco Gardens subdivision on Tuesday,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
AUSTIN, TX

