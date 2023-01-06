Read full article on original website
kurv.com
New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas
Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD says more treatment, awareness needed in fighting fentanyl
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they had three suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings impacting students during their winter break, and potentially one more that led to death. A 14-year-old girl died last week and it's believed to be an accidental narcotics overdose, pending final medical reports.
Austin moves to 'medium' COVID-19 community level as new omicron subvariant is detected
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Public Health (APH) announced that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Community Level has been raised to "medium". At this level, APH advises mask wearing in many circumstances. In addition, local health leaders have detected the new, highly transmissible omicron subvariant...
CBS Austin
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning impacted flights nationwide, including at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), suffered a nationwide outage. "THE FAA...
Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose
Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
Sheriff: Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose days into 2023
The Hays County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday its first fentanyl overdose of the year, with a Hays CISD student dying from fentanyl poisoning Jan. 2.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD student dead after possible "accidental narcotics overdose"
A 14-year-old Hays CISD student died over the district's winter break after a possible "accidental narcotics overdose," officials said. A Hays CISD spokesperson confirmed the death of a student. A spokesperson for the City of San Marcos said it happened at a home in the Blanco Gardens subdivision on Tuesday,...
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
teslarati.com
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter following Southeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 33-year-old man following a deadly crash in Southeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 1, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan driven by 33-year-old Benito Mondragon Mercado in the 3000 block of S US 183.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
fox7austin.com
Hays CISD 14-year-old student dies from suspected overdose, City of San Marcos says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old Hays CISD student has died following a suspected overdose, the City of San Marcos said. The City said on Jan. 3, around 12:30 p.m., a family member found a 14-year-old unconscious in her room. When first responders arrived to the home, they performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.
CBS Austin
Downtown workforce could "increase significantly" with start of legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — As hundreds, possibly even thousands, of lawmakers, staffers, and lobbyists return to the Capitol this week, the downtown population and revenues could see a sharp bump. "As of October 2022, downtown employee return to office activity was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels, but we anticipate this...
CBS Austin
TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project
AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
