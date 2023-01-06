Read full article on original website
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen creates Broadband Office to improve connectivity across Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced the signing of an executive order Friday creating a new Broadband Office for the state. The office will be under the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “The Broadband Office is being formed to create a more transparent, flexible, and proactive response for...
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
