Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
The problem of potholes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls continues to clear the streets of snow, a new problem has emerged. The melting snow has exposed a sea of potholes in Sioux Falls streets. “They’re starting to pop up, just like they typically would every year, but...
KELOLAND TV
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
KELOLAND TV
Mild temperatures today; Pockets of blowing snow tomorrow night
Temperatures have been holding in a mild pattern, with many spots in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls finally made it to 30, but Aberdeen held to just 20 for a high. Rapid City really jumped fast and hit 54. The snow cover map tells us a lot about the...
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
KELOLAND TV
More fog this morning; Active weather possible next week
The fog issues are back this morning across eastern KELOLAND, where dense fog advisories are in effect until 10am. Drive with care this morning. The wind forecast should help to scour out the fog this afternoon, but it will bring some patchy blowing and drifting issues over areas with the deepest snow cover. We expect winds in Sioux Falls to run at 15-30mph from the northwest. We would not be surprise to see some finger drifts develop in open areas.
KELOLAND TV
13th annual ‘Pad Party’ returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A local group is collecting menstrual and hygiene products to those who need them most. This month, the ‘Pad Party’ is collecting pads, tampons and money for local non-profits to distribute these items to those who cannot afford the products on their own. This year, their goal is to collect $10,000 and bring in 25,000 individually wrapped products.
KELOLAND TV
Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
kelo.com
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police warn residents about phone scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning residents about a phone scam impersonating law enforcement. According to authorities, there are reports of a scam call in which someone misrepresents themselves as an employee of the Sioux Falls Police Department and asks the caller to contact a number to resolve a “legal issue.”
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
KELOLAND TV
Across The Table with Todd Heitkamp
Think about your favorite hobby… Could you see yourself making a career out of it? After all it’s a just hobby, right? Only, that’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. National Weather Service Chief and the Owner of Dakota Angler, Todd Heitkamp, has enjoyed both learning about the weather and fishing since he was a boy. Brittany Kaye recently down with Todd at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to hear more about how he’s turned his hobbies into a career.
KELOLAND TV
Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now
The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
KELOLAND TV
Flooded Union Gospel Mission could be just days from re-opening
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s been two weeks since a burst water pipe chased guests out of the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls. Now, many of those displaced guests have returned to the mission, this time, to help with the cleanup. Helping with cleanup duties at...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to payloader, structure fire over weekend
HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze in the Hurley area. Hurley Fire was called to a payloader fire around 9:35 Saturday morning. Officials say as trucks were leaving the station, the property owner called back saying the fire spread to the building and other pieces of equipment.
dakotanewsnow.com
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
Comments / 0