Think about your favorite hobby… Could you see yourself making a career out of it? After all it’s a just hobby, right? Only, that’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. National Weather Service Chief and the Owner of Dakota Angler, Todd Heitkamp, has enjoyed both learning about the weather and fishing since he was a boy. Brittany Kaye recently down with Todd at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to hear more about how he’s turned his hobbies into a career.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO