ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

The problem of potholes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls continues to clear the streets of snow, a new problem has emerged. The melting snow has exposed a sea of potholes in Sioux Falls streets. “They’re starting to pop up, just like they typically would every year, but...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More fog this morning; Active weather possible next week

The fog issues are back this morning across eastern KELOLAND, where dense fog advisories are in effect until 10am. Drive with care this morning. The wind forecast should help to scour out the fog this afternoon, but it will bring some patchy blowing and drifting issues over areas with the deepest snow cover. We expect winds in Sioux Falls to run at 15-30mph from the northwest. We would not be surprise to see some finger drifts develop in open areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

13th annual ‘Pad Party’ returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A local group is collecting menstrual and hygiene products to those who need them most. This month, the ‘Pad Party’ is collecting pads, tampons and money for local non-profits to distribute these items to those who cannot afford the products on their own. This year, their goal is to collect $10,000 and bring in 25,000 individually wrapped products.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls police warn residents about phone scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning residents about a phone scam impersonating law enforcement. According to authorities, there are reports of a scam call in which someone misrepresents themselves as an employee of the Sioux Falls Police Department and asks the caller to contact a number to resolve a “legal issue.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Across The Table with Todd Heitkamp

Think about your favorite hobby… Could you see yourself making a career out of it? After all it’s a just hobby, right? Only, that’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. National Weather Service Chief and the Owner of Dakota Angler, Todd Heitkamp, has enjoyed both learning about the weather and fishing since he was a boy. Brittany Kaye recently down with Todd at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to hear more about how he’s turned his hobbies into a career.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now

The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to payloader, structure fire over weekend

HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze in the Hurley area. Hurley Fire was called to a payloader fire around 9:35 Saturday morning. Officials say as trucks were leaving the station, the property owner called back saying the fire spread to the building and other pieces of equipment.
HURLEY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Heavy snow makes for roof troubles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy