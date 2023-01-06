Read full article on original website
Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names
Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
$2.5M Cabin Chic Gun Lake Home Has Dream Kitchen & Hidden Rooms
What happens when you combine a mountain lodge with farmhouse chic? Easy, the perfect lakeside home with a relaxing vibe and some very cool extras. I came across this little gem listed in Middleville, Michigan, and instantly fell in love with the "welcome to the mountain lodge" appearance. The design and little details such as the paved compass on the driveway were an instant giveaway that the inside was going to be something special.
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Never Use Their Blinkers
Why do so many Michigan drivers forget (or refuse) to use their blinkers? It's one of the most annoying things that so many of us have to endure while on the roads. It's seriously one of the most inconsiderate things a driver can do. Come on people, it's not that...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Artists Can Enjoy Living Free This Summer on Mackinac Island
Are you an artist or know one? You'll want to hear this. Mackinac Island is once again offering the experience of a lifetime this summer that's all about embracing the arts. The Mackinac State Historic Parks Artist-In-Residence Program is being offered for a fifth year this summer giving artists the amazing opportunity to live on the island rent-free. The specialty program will allow 8 selected artists the chance to spend two weeks living on the island and drawing inspiration from all the beauty it has to offer.
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
World War II Aircraft Sunk at the Bottom of Lake Michigan
It’s believed that approximately 200 aircraft from World War II have been lost in the Great Lakes…and about half of them lost in Lake Michigan. It was in lower Lake Michigan that seemed more suitable for the Navy to train their aviators for takeoffs and landings aboard carriers. The Great Lakes provided a safe place for pilots to get their training, as well as a perfect place that simulated what they might encounter while overseas, regarding weather and geographical conditions. When training was over, many pilots were sent to combat in Italy, the Mediterranean, and North Africa.
17-Year-Old From Oakland County High School is So Good, He’s About to Perform in NYC
You're about to meet a 17-year-old band student from southeast Michigan who's so good, he's been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Zach Zuber attends Lakeland High School in White Lake, Michigan has been studying music for about seven years and is now preparing for the concert of a lifetime, set to take place on February 4.
$5M 1929 Casa Del Lago is Everything Michigan Lake Life Should Be
They don't call it Casa Del Lago, Castle on the Water, for nothing. This vintage estate in Spring Lake, Michigan combines historic style and modern class to create a lakeside oasis you only dream about. Currently for sale for $4,995,900, this incredible property has over 400′ of prime Spring Lake...
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Michigan Cold Case: Police ID Man Found in Saginaw River Nearly 50 Years Ago
The identity of a murder victim whose body was found in the Saginaw River nearly five decades ago has been determined. The case began when a man's body was found floating in the Saginaw River in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973. According to Detroit's WDIV-TV, an autopsy showed that...
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s First Female U.S. Senator, Will Not Run For Re-Election
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan's first-ever female U.S. senator, has announced that she will not be running for re-election at the conclusion of her current term. Stabenow, 72, has been a part of Michigan politics for years. In 1997, she became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Michigan's eighth district. She served in that role until 2001.
Dr. Dre Blasts Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Celebration Video Without Permission
Dr. Dre has some choice words for Georgia U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green after she used his hit song "Still D.R.E." to score a video she posted on social media in celebration of Kevin McCarthy being named Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives. On Monday morning (Jan. 9)....
