Muskegon, MI

Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan

The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
$2.5M Cabin Chic Gun Lake Home Has Dream Kitchen & Hidden Rooms

What happens when you combine a mountain lodge with farmhouse chic? Easy, the perfect lakeside home with a relaxing vibe and some very cool extras. I came across this little gem listed in Middleville, Michigan, and instantly fell in love with the "welcome to the mountain lodge" appearance. The design and little details such as the paved compass on the driveway were an instant giveaway that the inside was going to be something special.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023

According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
MICHIGAN STATE
Artists Can Enjoy Living Free This Summer on Mackinac Island

Are you an artist or know one? You'll want to hear this. Mackinac Island is once again offering the experience of a lifetime this summer that's all about embracing the arts. The Mackinac State Historic Parks Artist-In-Residence Program is being offered for a fifth year this summer giving artists the amazing opportunity to live on the island rent-free. The specialty program will allow 8 selected artists the chance to spend two weeks living on the island and drawing inspiration from all the beauty it has to offer.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
World War II Aircraft Sunk at the Bottom of Lake Michigan

It’s believed that approximately 200 aircraft from World War II have been lost in the Great Lakes…and about half of them lost in Lake Michigan. It was in lower Lake Michigan that seemed more suitable for the Navy to train their aviators for takeoffs and landings aboard carriers. The Great Lakes provided a safe place for pilots to get their training, as well as a perfect place that simulated what they might encounter while overseas, regarding weather and geographical conditions. When training was over, many pilots were sent to combat in Italy, the Mediterranean, and North Africa.
MICHIGAN STATE
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
MICHIGAN STATE
