Dr. Clint Merrick, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Eau Claire, combines cutting-edge medical techniques with an old-fashioned approach to patient care. Dr. Merrick’s practice, he explains, goes well beyond the cosmetic procedures that may come to mind when people hear the term plastic surgery. “We operate from the top of the head to the bottom of the feet, and we operate on 1-day-old to 100-year-old people,” he says. Specializing in plastic surgery, he says,“has provided this diversity which makes my practice of medicine so rewarding and interesting every single day. I’ve been doing it 20-something years now, and every day is new and exciting. We just absolutely love what we do.”

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO