Volume One
ECCO Opens New Year with Free, Family-Friendly Concert
The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra’s annual free Family and Friends Concert will feature Tubby the Tuba and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos in collaboration with The Cello Connection. Tubby the Tuba tells the heart-warming story of an instrument who feels like he is more than just an Oompah...
Volume One
King Day Celebration Planned Jan. 16 at Pablo Center
The life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated at a remembrance event on Monday, Jan. 16, at Pablo Center at the Confluence. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance is a free event open to the public that will begin virtually and in person at 6pm in the Pablo Center’s Jamf Theatre. Doors open and community tables will be available starting at 5pm. Registration is required for the virtual program.
Volume One
OUTDOOR MORE & MORE: Pinehurst Park Celebrates Big Year of Improvements
The Chippewa Valley’s local bike and snow park destination is clad with specially created and groomed spaces for winter activities galore, including its hockey and general skating rink, lighted cross country ski trails, the hiking, ski, and snowboard terrain park area, and more. Last year was a big one for Pinehurst, with hopes for 2023 to mark the fruition of more projects.
Volume One
Merrick Plastic & Hand Surgery
Dr. Clint Merrick, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Eau Claire, combines cutting-edge medical techniques with an old-fashioned approach to patient care. Dr. Merrick’s practice, he explains, goes well beyond the cosmetic procedures that may come to mind when people hear the term plastic surgery. “We operate from the top of the head to the bottom of the feet, and we operate on 1-day-old to 100-year-old people,” he says. Specializing in plastic surgery, he says,“has provided this diversity which makes my practice of medicine so rewarding and interesting every single day. I’ve been doing it 20-something years now, and every day is new and exciting. We just absolutely love what we do.”
Volume One
$1 Million Awarded to Boys & Girls Club’s Teen Program Center
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley will receive funding to develop the Lee & Mary Markquart Center, which will house the Teen Program Center, after more than $250 million in direct spending for Wisconsin projects was approved by Congress for 2023. Both U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin...
Volume One
Willow Creek Women’s Clinic
Willow Creek Women’s Clinic has been serving the women of the Chippewa Valley for over 17 years and has recently moved into a new space that allows for an expansion of services in the River Prairie Wellness Center in Altoona. Linda Poirier became a certified Family Nurse Practitioner in...
Volume One
Oakleaf Southside Clinic
Jennifer Olson, Family Nurse Practitioner, Bethany Stevens, Family Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Michael Smith. In 1996, Dr. Michael Smith and Dr. Thomas Peller decided to open a clinic with the vision of offering patients personalized service in a small, intimate setting that allowed for the patient and provider to develop a relationship unlike those available in larger settings.
