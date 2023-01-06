ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield Area United Way pledges $3,500 to AAA

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area United Way has pledged an expected $3,500 to the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MR AAA) for the year 2023.

This is based upon the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign goal of $200,000. The campaign reached the 80 percent milestone at the end of December.

“Community partners like those at the united way help to make it possible for us to sustain the high level of service we provide to our consumers,” Kathleen Gillespie, CEO of MR AAA said. “We are grateful that they see the value in the work our dedicated staff performs to keep area seniors safe and healthy.”

GIANT’s “Feeding School Kids” initiative returns

The AAA provides a full spectrum of adult medical care at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, provides affordable senior housing at the Dimeling Senior Residence, through shared housing options, and the new Village of Hope in West Decatur.

The agency also provides nutritious meals to individuals in Clearfield County who find travel difficult, with Meals on Wheels drivers delivering 800 meals each day.

The innovative Adult Day Center provides care for people who need assistance during the day while their families are at work, school, or taking care of other responsibilities. And the Centers for Active Living provide a place for seniors to socialize and participate in fun and stimulating activities.

Clearfield Area United Way supports local health and human service agencies that provide many different types of programs that meet the needs of the community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Some of the United Way member agencies respond to emergency needs such as disaster response and homeless shelters; some address literacy, family and individual counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, safe daycare, and handicapped services.

They also support local libraries and youth programs such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts that build character and enrich the community.

