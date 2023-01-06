Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wdrb.com
Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
WLWT 5
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky
A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
WLKY.com
Looking ahead: Big construction projects in Louisville that will be completed in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Louisville Business Firsthas rounded up a list of several highly anticipated Louisville projects that are slated to be be complete in 2023. Louisville's first Publix. The first Louisville Publix location broke ground in June of last year. Located at the corner of 2500 Terra...
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
Wave 3
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
