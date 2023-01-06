ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Fear, loathing, and losing in the commonwealth of college basketball

The Commonwealth of Kentucky used to be the epicenter of college basketball. The University of Louisville won the 2013 national championship a season after the University of Kentucky won it all. Life was grand. Two historic programs were on top of the world. Amazing how much has changed in ten years.
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?

Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
Richard Owens Officially Named as Louisville's Offensive Line Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Richard Owens, a four-year letterwinner at the University of Louisville, has been named the offensive line coach for head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s always been an intelligent football mind,” Brohm said. “He’s an excellent teacher and technician. His offensive line units have been tough, physical, and disciplined over the years, all traits I want in our offensive line at Louisville. I’m excited to have Richard leading our offensive line.”
Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff

Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life

Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky

A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
South 26th Street Homicide

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
