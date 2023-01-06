Read full article on original website
Wanted Wednesday – Thomas McCormick
Thomas McCormick, 54, of Mount Vernon, is wanted for two counts of Having Weapons Under Disability, both third-degree felonies. McCormick was indicted in 2019 for these crimes and failed to appear for court in 2020. He was later arrested in Arizona, but released before he could be extradited to Ohio.
Mount Gilead man arrested on felony gun charge in West Liberty
A Mount Gilead man was arrested on a felony gun charge in West Liberty Saturday afternoon just after 1:30. The K9 Unit from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was stationary on Route 68, near Hickory Drive, when a Chevy Impala drove by southbound with a loud muffler. A traffic...
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Ohio man arrested after he allegedly robbed bank with a weapon
Police say an Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank with a weapon. Zanesville Police say a male subject wearing a mask went into Park National Bank, and threatened a bank teller saying they were armed. Police say the man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. […]
Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers
OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
Ohio EPA Proposes Construction Stormwater General Permit Renewal
January 10, 2023 – Ohio EPA will hold a public information session and hearing on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, to accept public comments about renewing the general permit for stormwater discharges from construction sites in Ohio. The meeting is being held in person and virtually. The information session begins...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Ohio could extend the minimum jail sentence if it finds the inmate is a continued threat to society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly five years after she was murdered, two Ohio prisoners are challenging the state law named after Reagan Tokes. Tokes, 21, was abducted, raped, and killed in February 2017 by a man who was out on parole. In 2018, Gov. John Kasich signed the Reagan Tokes Act into law, which requires […]
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Mount Vernon prepares for winter storms, recognizes workforce
MOUNT VERNON – The city will hold its first Workforce Development Employee Recognition event on Wednesday. Mayor Matt Starr said the city had an excellent response rate by staff members voting for co-workers in different departments. Approximately 110 employees voted. Councilmember John Francis, the keynote speaker, will hand out...
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Ohio Botanical Symposium Set for March 24 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Western Reserve Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy and The Ohio State University will sponsor the 17th Ohio Botanical Symposium this year. Native American cultural uses of plants, new plant identification tools, gardening with native plants, and Ohio botanical discoveries are just some of the topics that will be discussed on Friday, March 24.
Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – January 6, 2023 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 45, sponsored by State Representative Bill Roemer and former Representative Thomas West, makes appropriations and provides authorization and conditions for the operation of state programs. House Bill 458, sponsored...
Hopewell heifer wanders loose in parking lot
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A cow was spotted walking through the Green Garden Shopping Plaza in Hopewell Township Friday night. Police say the cow was from a nearby farm and had wandered off. They managed to track down the owner, who came to wrangle the wayward bovine and escort...
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
