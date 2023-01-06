OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.

