Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York

Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
NEW YORK STATE
The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?

Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
NEW YORK STATE
Where Does New York Rank Among the 50 States for Life Expectancy?

Are you getting the most out of your time on Earth here in the state of New York?. Across the entire country, life expectancy is down. In 2021 it took a dip to 76.4 years, which was the second year in a row the average had dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. This was obviously a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and the population thinning that caused.
WISCONSIN STATE
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Marcy, NY
