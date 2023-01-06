Read full article on original website
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Alfonso F. Padilla
Alfonso F. Padilla passed on January 2, 2023 in San Tan Valley, Ariz. Originally from Norwalk, Calif., Alfonso made the move to Arizona in the early 2000’s. He was preceded in death by his loving son and two daughters. Survivors include his three children, Al, Deanna and Eva; two sisters, Carmen and Molly; and nine grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
queencreeksuntimes.com
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
AZFamily
ABC 15 News
AZFamily
queencreeksuntimes.com
Michael Lynn Truesdell
Michael Lynn Truesdell, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on January 1, 2023. Mike was born in Greeley, CO on October 10, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father, F.L. “Jake” Truesdell; mother and step-father, JoAnn and Robert Lebsack; and brother, Ronald Truesdell.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Read with a Cop in 2023 at Queen Creek Library
Read with a Cop Story Time kicked off for 2023 last Thursday at the Queen Creek Library. This is a family program for all ages where an officer from the Queen Creek Police Department stops by to read and interact with local children in a special story time environment each month in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room of the library.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjzz.org
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down
A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
fox10phoenix.com
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
AZFamily
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police sergeant Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. Scottsdale police announced Monday afternoon that the sergeant shot was Sgt. Scott Galbraith, a supervisor with the Special...
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
'It's like kicking over a tombstone.' When is a statue more than just a statue?
PHOENIX — Four days after a statue was stolen from in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the artist is now pleading for its return. On Tuesday night, the four-foot statue was ripped from the ground in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters. The artist and his wife told 12News the news of the the theft is gut-wrenching to hear.
