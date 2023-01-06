Read full article on original website
Related
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
How Expensive is it to Smoke in New York State?
Smoking is a dangerous and expensive habit, but it's a lot more expensive in New York than it is in nearly any other state in the country. According to a study done by Adam McCann of WalletHub, Connecticut and the District of Columbia are the only places where it's more expensive to be a lifetime smoker than it is in New York. The total cost per smoker in New York is $3,906,274, which includes factors like a pack of cigarettes per day, health care expenses, lost income opportunities and other costs like secondhand smoke exposure. That ranks New York as the 49th most expensive state to be a lifetime smoker.
How To Apply for New York’s One-Day Marriage Officiant License
Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
Wow! Some Interesting Choices For A Winter Getaway Destinations
January, February, and March. Not my favorite three months. If you are an outdoor winter enthusiast, this is your time, depending on the weather conditions. For many of us who live in the northern part of the country, these three months can be challenging, lonely, depressing, or whatever the case may be. But some find this time of year the perfect time for a getaway elsewhere. Maybe a warmer climate for example.
Here’s How To Get Heating Assistance From New York This Winter
After some brutally cold temperatures, much of Upstate New York was teased with a taste of spring-like weather. However, the worst of winter is nowhere near over. As a matter of fact, the brunt of it is on the way. Are you prepared?. Beth, an Upstate New York resident and...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?
I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
Pet Food Shortage in New York Leads to Frustration
On a recent trip to the grocery store to buy cat food, David discovered the shelves completely bare of the food his cat prefers. A subsequent trip to another store revealed the same situation - gaping holes in the pet food aisle. Debbie stopped in at her local Dollar store...
Disturbing Report Finds High Levels of Toxic Radon in 14% of New York Homes
According to a report by Ben Mitchell of ABC News 10, a study done by the American Lung Association found that 14% of New York homes contain high levels of radon, a toxic and radioactive gas. According to the study, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind...
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0