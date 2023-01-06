ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
98.1 The Hawk

How Expensive is it to Smoke in New York State?

Smoking is a dangerous and expensive habit, but it's a lot more expensive in New York than it is in nearly any other state in the country. According to a study done by Adam McCann of WalletHub, Connecticut and the District of Columbia are the only places where it's more expensive to be a lifetime smoker than it is in New York. The total cost per smoker in New York is $3,906,274, which includes factors like a pack of cigarettes per day, health care expenses, lost income opportunities and other costs like secondhand smoke exposure. That ranks New York as the 49th most expensive state to be a lifetime smoker.
CONNECTICUT STATE
98.1 The Hawk

How To Apply for New York’s One-Day Marriage Officiant License

Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Wow! Some Interesting Choices For A Winter Getaway Destinations

January, February, and March. Not my favorite three months. If you are an outdoor winter enthusiast, this is your time, depending on the weather conditions. For many of us who live in the northern part of the country, these three months can be challenging, lonely, depressing, or whatever the case may be. But some find this time of year the perfect time for a getaway elsewhere. Maybe a warmer climate for example.
FLORIDA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?

I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy