Montclair, NJ

Montclair Police to Honor Caldwell’s Bobbi Wilson, Shine Light On Racial Bias

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police will honor Bobbi Wilson, a nine-year-old girl from Caldwell, on Friday, for her efforts to eradicate the invasive spotted lanternfly in her neighborhood. Wilson, who is Black, was outside her Caldwell home in October spraying lanternflies when a white neighbor, Gordon Lawshe, called police...
American River: Take A Journey Down the Passaic at NJPAC

Newark, NJ –The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will screen American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 7:00 PM. General Admission Tickets, $5, are available at njpac.org. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure...
Call For Entries: Friends of Anderson Park Fifth Annual Short Story Contest

Montclair, NJ – Friends of Anderson Park is sponsoring its fifth annual short-story contest for Montclair middle-school students. Students in grades 6-8 attending all Montclair schools — public, private or home-schooled — are eligible to enter. All genres are welcome, but Anderson Park must feature somehow in the story.
Scenes From Montclair’s Three Kings Parade

Montclair, NJ – Yes, those were camels crossing Bloomfield Avenue Saturday as part of a Three Kings Parade. The event, organized by Immaculate Conception Church celebrates the story, in the Bible’s Gospel of Matthew, of the three wise men or “kings” who, bearing gifts, traveled for 12 days to visit the baby Jesus.
