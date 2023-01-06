Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
WTVQ
Pedestrian injured in downtown Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was seriously injured after a car hit her in downtown Lexington Monday. According to Lexington police, around 11 a.m. a vehicle hit a woman in her 20s on South Limestone. She was taken to a local hospital; her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police...
AOL Corp
Man killed in Central Kentucky crash after colliding with tree
A 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Woodford County Monday, according to the Woodford County Coroner’s Office. Gregory Kolles, a Georgetown resident, died in the crash. It happened on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road Monday afternoon, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT. Police...
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
WTVQ
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday. Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTVQ
Police investigating double shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Lexington, police say. According to police, the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 Monday morning. Police say they received reports of two men who were shot.
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate after a man is stabbed Sunday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the Speedway on South Limestone just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person assaulted. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim...
wklw.com
Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg
A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
k105.com
Worker killed in industrial accident in Scott Co.
A worker has been killed in an industrial accident in Scott County. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton told WKYT.com that the accident occurred Monday morning at approximately 2:00 at YS Precision, a metal stamping company. Perishing in the accident was 52-year-old Bruno Nava, of Frankfort. Sutton did not release details...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
WKYT 27
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday. Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officials shared pictures of...
WTVQ
Georgetown mayor does not give explanation for firing police chief
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown community flooded the Scott County Public Library Monday night. The lobby overflowing, leaving standing room only. Community members were showing up in support of former police chief Mike Bosse, who was unexpectedly fired late last week, along with the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.
fox56news.com
Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser after passing out at wheel
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after he was found “slumped over” behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month “obviously drunk” with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle. Story: https://bit.ly/3vKNNVm. Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles …. A 32-year-old...
Comments / 0