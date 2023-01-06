ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Pedestrian injured in downtown Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was seriously injured after a car hit her in downtown Lexington Monday. According to Lexington police, around 11 a.m. a vehicle hit a woman in her 20s on South Limestone. She was taken to a local hospital; her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
AOL Corp

Man killed in Central Kentucky crash after colliding with tree

A 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Woodford County Monday, according to the Woodford County Coroner’s Office. Gregory Kolles, a Georgetown resident, died in the crash. It happened on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road Monday afternoon, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT. Police...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday. Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating double shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Lexington, police say. According to police, the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 Monday morning. Police say they received reports of two men who were shot.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg

A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
k105.com

Worker killed in industrial accident in Scott Co.

A worker has been killed in an industrial accident in Scott County. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton told WKYT.com that the accident occurred Monday morning at approximately 2:00 at YS Precision, a metal stamping company. Perishing in the accident was 52-year-old Bruno Nava, of Frankfort. Sutton did not release details...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London

A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Student hit by car near Madison County high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
RICHMOND, KY
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday. Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officials shared pictures of...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown mayor does not give explanation for firing police chief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown community flooded the Scott County Public Library Monday night. The lobby overflowing, leaving standing room only. Community members were showing up in support of former police chief Mike Bosse, who was unexpectedly fired late last week, along with the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.
GEORGETOWN, KY

