Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown DisneyTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Young woman is shot to death in Fontana on Jan. 9; suspect is arrested
An 18-year-old woman was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where...
Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman dies in traffic collision in Ontario
A Fontana woman died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 3:49 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Archibald Avenue exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway. A motorist, 44-year-old Desiree Torres, was pronounced...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes a total of 1,207 firearms during 2022, a huge increase from previous year
The Fontana Police Department seized a total of 1,207 firearms during 2022. This represented a huge increase from the previous year. In 2021, 938 guns were seized by the Fontana P.D., said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. “All of our Patrol Officers and Special Operations worked extremely hard all year...
KTLA.com
Deputies shoot armed man near Yucaipa City Hall: SBSD
Deputies in San Bernardino County shot and wounded a man who they say threatened them with a gun near Yucaipa City Hall. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard. “Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Man, 31, Arrested on Suspicion of Home Invasion Robbery in San Gabriel
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of armed robbery at a San Gabriel home, according to a report. The home invasion robbery occurred in the 100 block of West Glendon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. One of the women who was in...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers help save life of armed and suicidal woman
Officers were able to help save the life of an armed and suicidal woman in Fontana on Jan. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before midnight, the officers responded to Southridge Park regarding a female subject who had a gun to her head and wanted to kill herself, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
Comments / 6