Nicci
4d ago
I can’t imagine how horrible that driver must feel. This may sound insensitive, and I don’t mean it too, but..at least she lived a long life. May she RIP and my condolences to all affected by this.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman dies in traffic collision in Ontario
A Fontana woman died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 3:49 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Archibald Avenue exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway. A motorist, 44-year-old Desiree Torres, was pronounced...
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
goldrushcam.com
Hiker Dies in Over 500 Foot Fall Down Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County - Second Death in 2 Weeks
January 10, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports the following. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from California Office of Emergency Services in reference to an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device. The message reported that someone had just fallen down the Baldy Bowl in Mt. Baldy. The information was relayed to the Fontana Sheriff's Station for immediate response. Sheriff's Aviation was requested to assist in locating the fallen hiker using coordinates from the Garmin InReach device.
vvng.com
Deputies conducting missing person investigation find a man dead inside a water tank
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a missing persons investigation located a deceased man inside a water tank. It happened on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:44 pm, in the 6600 block of State Highway 138. Sheriff’s officials said Deputies G. Solorio and J. Rowley from the Victor...
vvng.com
One in grave condition after crash involving Walmart truck in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Phelan Monday morning. The traffic collision happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road, in the community of Phelan, at approximately 7:29 a.m. on January 9, 2023.
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
Man killed in Carson hit-and-run crash was on his way to gym, family says
A grieving mother is mourning her son after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Carson, just days before his 35th birthday.
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
vvng.com
Crash near curvy Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia results in rollover
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred near a curvy stretch of Mariposa Road, notorious for similar collisions. The call was dispatched at 6:24 pm in the area of Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Street, and involved a dark-colored Honda sedan. San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police...
vvng.com
Pedestrian hit crossing Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after they were struck by an SUV while crossing Main Street. Just after 6:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia PD responded to the incident at the intersection of Main Street and Topaz Avenue, in Hesperia.
onscene.tv
Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Castaic hours after woman is fatally stabbed in same area
Two investigations are underway near Castaic Sunday after a woman was the victim of a deadly stabbing and then a man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies hours later. The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Castaic Canyons.
3-year-old girl fatally struck by car in Westminster, driver arrested
A 3-year-old Westminster child is dead after she was struck by a car Friday evening, and the driver of that car is facing a manslaughter charge. The collision at Goldenwest and 21st streets occurred at about 6:30 p.m., and despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the girl succumbed […]
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
