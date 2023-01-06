Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
NBC Los Angeles
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
2urbangirls.com
Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
NBC Los Angeles
Disneyland Resort Guests Will Soon ‘Hop' Between Parks Earlier in the Day
Like the White Rabbit frequently checking his pocket watch, a Disneyland visitor in possession of a Park Hopper ticket has been known to keep a constant eye on the time in recent years. Why?. Because with the start of the Anaheim theme parks' new reservation system in spring 2021 came...
NBC Los Angeles
California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off
A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
NBC Los Angeles
Statue of Late Vicente Fernández Coming to Plaza Alameda in Walnut Park
A statue of legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández will soon welcome visitors to Plaza Alameda in Walnut Park. The nonprofit Asociación de Jaliscienses Unidos en Acción and Plaza Alameda will unveil the statue on Feb. 10. It will depict Fernández on a horse and is an exact replica of the statue located at the tomb of the late crooner, said AJUA secretary Jannette Navarro.
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
Experience The High-Life At This Cannabis Speakeasy Pop-Up
This one-of-a-kind cannabis speakeasy experience by Jungli is rolling into town this month, and they want guests to really experience the high life. The gorgeous Jungli venue features a front reception bar that will be serving refreshing cocktails and hand-crafted tinctures. Once you grab yourself a drink, you’re welcome to roam around and make your way down the hall where you’ll find a larger venue with a built-in bar, full of up-and-coming cannabis vendors, and exclusive products like edibles (and more) from incredible queer, BIPOC, and women-owned businesses. Whether you’re a flower aficionado or just cannabis curious, this experience is curated to educate and expose consumers of all levels to industry leaders, new businesses, activists, and significant media voices. In case you get the munchies, there will be plenty of local food and beverages to satisfy those cravings. So grab your best buds *wink* and head on over this January 28, 2023.
Ten Amazing Thai Noodle Places In L.A. That Go Beyond Pad Thai
The breadth and diversity of Thai noodle dishes extends far beyond your typical pad thai. Thankfully, we live in Los Angeles, home to the largest concentration of Thai people outside of Asia. Thai Town in Hollywood was the first such designated neighborhood in the U.S. Whether you’re looking for a...
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
The Black Panther star has put his home on the market Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing. The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino. The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car...
NBC Los Angeles
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
Koreatown intruder throws boiling hot water at resident
A woman opened the door to her Koreatown apartment to find an intruder who drenched her in boiling water before threatening her with a kitchen knife.
2urbangirls.com
Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood
Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
NBC Los Angeles
Hikers, Including 5 Kids, Rescued With Makeshift Zipline as Storm Rolls Into Angeles Forest
Five kids and three adults were rescued with a makeshift zipline in the Tujunga Canyons area of the Angeles Forest after a storm trapped them between two river crossings Sunday night. The LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Montrose Search and Rescue Team responded Sunday night at 8:40 p.m. after one of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
