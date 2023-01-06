ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Here are the gifts Georgia, TCU players will receive for playing in the national title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to tangle at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the college football national title on the line. It’s a new day in college football with players able to take NIL deals, but one neat thing about bowl games has always been the gifts that players receive from the games themselves. So, if you are wondering what the players will receive for playing in the big game, we have you covered.
FORT WORTH, TX
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck

A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pistons vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST.
DETROIT, MI
Former Penn State, NFL star shares bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory

Larry Johnson is no stranger to social media controversy, and the former Penn State and NFL star is back at it this week with a bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory. Hamlin’s story across the past week and a half has simply been incredible. First came the tragedy, when the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the remarkable recovery — Hamlin was recently released from UC Medical Center and has been allowed to return back to his home in Buffalo.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Eagles ‘fortunate’ ailing QB Jalen Hurts has week off: Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
