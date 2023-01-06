Read full article on original website
bet365 Ohio bonus code rolls out $200 in bonus bets for $1 wager in Ohio
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this bet365 promo code, new customers in Ohio who bet on any event...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Here are the gifts Georgia, TCU players will receive for playing in the national title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to tangle at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the college football national title on the line. It’s a new day in college football with players able to take NIL deals, but one neat thing about bowl games has always been the gifts that players receive from the games themselves. So, if you are wondering what the players will receive for playing in the big game, we have you covered.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo could have slashed Damar Hamlin’s salary in half this week. Here’s what Bills did instead
There is often little protection for players, especially young players drafted late, tucked away in the language of those NFL contracts. And that was the case for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve earlier this week following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Monday’s...
College football top 25 ballot: Our final rankings and where Penn State landed after Rose Bowl finale
The 2022 college football season has come to a close. As an Associated Press top 25 voter, I shared my ballot week by week, providing a peek behind the curtain. From the preseason poll to now, there have been plenty of changes. Texas A&M, you had so many of us fooled.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck
A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
Pistons vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST.
Former Penn State, NFL star shares bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory
Larry Johnson is no stranger to social media controversy, and the former Penn State and NFL star is back at it this week with a bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory. Hamlin’s story across the past week and a half has simply been incredible. First came the tragedy, when the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the remarkable recovery — Hamlin was recently released from UC Medical Center and has been allowed to return back to his home in Buffalo.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Eagles ‘fortunate’ ailing QB Jalen Hurts has week off: Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
Damar Hamlin posts first pic from hospital, wishes team well. Bills’ response was straight out of a movie
Damar Hamlin addressed fans for the first time via Instagram Saturday, but he returned to social media Sunday to wish his Buffalo Bills well prior to their game against New England. “GameDay … Nothing I want more than to be running out that tunnel with my brothers,” he wrote. “God...
Eagles assistant among 4 coordinators that Panthers ask to interview: AP source
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
