ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

With inflation still hammering bank accounts , Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves.

The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to $6.94 billion in Q3 2022.

See: GOBankingRates' Best Checking Accounts 2023
Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Related: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Will the upward trend continue in 2023? That may partly depend on what new inventory hits Dollar Tree shelves and how much shoppers want or need it.

Here's a look at 10 new items coming to Dollar Tree in 2023 that are worth consumers' time and money, according to retail experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXcai_0k62FSzM00

Valentine's-Themed Heart-Printed Ribbon

"These are $1.25 each for a 9-foot roll and are perfect for a number of crafts, whether you want to use them to tie up goody bags or decorate homemade Valentines," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com . "They come in a few different designs, but it's nice to be able to pick up something festive without having to buy a ton of it and wonder what you'll do with the leftovers between now and next Valentine's Day."

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0CCp_0k62FSzM00

Fuzzy Friends Valentine's Day Animal Plush

"These cuties are $1.25 each and make an excellent Valentine's gift for kids," Ramhold said, "especially if you're trying to avoid adding to the sugar pile since the holiday is known for candy and other sweet treats."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5SF6_0k62FSzM00

St. Patrick's Day Black Plastic Cauldrons

"A pack of these actually has five cauldrons for just $1.25 and they're kind of plain, which means you can use them for St. Patrick's Day -- fill them with candy or decorations for the holiday -- and then reuse them when Halloween rolls around," Ramhold said. "They're already a good value, but the reusability makes them even better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFYMN_0k62FSzM00

Plastic St. Patrick Shamrock Coins

"A bag of these coins is $1.25 and comes with 30 plastic pieces that you can use for whatever," Ramhold said. "They're great for decorations and crafts, but they're also good for teachers and parents who may use a store rewards model for their kids' behavior or completing chores -- kids use the coins they earn to "purchase" items from a "store" set up by their teacher or parent. Hand these out instead of real cash and, when one inadvertently disappears, you won't have to worry about it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vF26D_0k62FSzM00

Solid Color Plastic Ramekins

"Get a 3-pack of these for just $1.25 in either red or white," Ramhold said. "The colors are great for Valentine's Day activities, but honestly these ramekins are handy for everything from setting up measured amounts of things like spices when cooking to using them as tiny paint pots for art projects to keep the mess mostly contained.

"You can also turn these into tiny gift sets for kids -- fill them with something small and fun like erasers with a couple of pieces of candy, wrap in cellophane, and then tie up with the ribbon mentioned above."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRF11_0k62FSzM00

Rubbing Alcohol

" As a staple in first-aid care, rubbing alcohol is making its way to Dollar Tree's shelves in the new year," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com . "You can score a 16-ounce container of Swan 70% Isopropyl Alcohol for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, as opposed to spending $2.08 on Walmart's generic brand of the same product. By choosing the dollar store's option, you're saving 83 cents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4RgX_0k62FSzM00

2023 Calendars

"If you're looking for a new wall calendar for 2023, Dollar Tree is offering a variety of nature-themed 12x12-inch calendars for $1.25 each," Gramuglia said. "On the other hand, Amazon is offering a similar calendar option for a sale price of $5.99. Opt to shop at Dollar Tree to save a minimum of $4.74 on your new calendar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBPyt_0k62FSzM00

Floating Corner Shelves

"An easy way to spruce up your living space is by adding decorative shelving. Dollar Tree is offering 15x7x2-inch corner wall shelves for $5 each, while Five Below offers a comparable product for $5.55 each," Gramuglia said. "Shopping at Dollar Tree, in this case, will help you save 55 cents -- and those savings add up if you're planning to buy multiple units."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qezp6_0k62FSzM00

Collectible Plushies

"For any Marvel Avengers fans out there, Dollar Tree now sells Tsum Tsum stackable mini plushies featuring the franchise's characters for $1.25 each," Gramuglia said. "Walmart charges $5.99 for the same item on their website, making the Dollar Tree option a bargain buy for collectors and fans alike."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaRWJ_0k62FSzM00

Crayola Silly Scents Dough

"If you're in need of a small, kid-friendly product for a special occasion -- or just because -- Dollar Tree has a 2-pack, 4 ounces each, of Crayola's Silly Scents Dough for $1.25," Gramuglia said. "Alternatively, Walmart sells a 4-pack (1 ounce each) of Scentos Scented Dough for $2. By shopping at Dollar Tree, you're saving 75 cents and getting double the amount of total product."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy