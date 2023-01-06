ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa’s Kiley Garden is shut down due to water damage, again

By Paul Guzzo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzvHu_0k62FIPK00
Aerial drone view of Kiley Garden near Curtis Hixon Park and the Riverwalk in April 2021. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — With nearly 1,000 trees planted in a checkered formation and separated by running water, which seen from above looked like a tapestry, Kiley Garden was once celebrated worldwide as a marvel of architectural landscaping.

But that changed more than a decade ago when the original design proved faulty.

The park’s floor doubles as the roof of a parking garage. Water leaked in, raising fears of a collapse. So much of what made Kiley Garden a spectacle was torn up or removed.

The 4 1/2-acre downtown city park located next to the Rivergate Tower at 400 N. Ashley Dr. is again experiencing water problems, as first reported by Axios, and has been closed.

There is structural damage to the park and garage with more to come if there are no repairs.

“Kiley Garden is currently unable to be used ... due to water intrusion issues that have been identified through an exploratory evaluation,” said city spokesperson Lauren Rozyla. “As a precautionary measure, the city is not allowing any events in the space until we receive full approval from an engineer to put loads on the top surface of the structure.”

It remains unclear what this means for the garage. The Tampa Bay Times has asked the city for an update and is waiting for a reply.

The issue is related to the original fix, according to the city’s report compiled by the Walter P Moore Engineering company.

A new waterproofing membrane was installed during the 2006-2008 repairs, the report says. “Over the years the membrane began to fail, and water intrusion into the garage increased.”

It’s not a cheap fix.

It could cost up to $11 million, according to the report, and that “does not include the cost for either retrofit of the existing stormwater drainage system or installation of a new” one to assist with draining, nor will it pay for replacing the garage’s damaged electrical system.

It won’t be a quick fix. It’s already been announced that the Gasparilla Music Festival, which was scheduled to use Kiley Garden in March, must seek a new venue.

Kiley Garden was designed for the Rivergate Tower.

Harry Wolf was commissioned in the 1980s to design the 31-story building on the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Ashley Drive as the gateway to downtown.

The cylindrical design is distinctive and less intrusive, Wolf previously told the Tampa Bay Times. He added spotlights on the roof to create a lighthouse affect and designed the connecting glass Cube building to mimic Tampa’s urban grid.

He did it all using the Fibonacci series, in which each number in the series is the sum of the previous two — 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, and so on. Those proportions were used to draw up the tower’s radius, floor heights, dimensions and frequency of windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IngoD_0k62FIPK00

Wolf then wanted a park to flow from the structure employing the Fibonacci series. Only architectural landscape artist Dan Kiley, who died in 2004, could have pulled it off, Wolf said.

“He was the dean of American landscape architecture, hands down,” Wolf said.

Kiley Garden originally had 800 crepe myrtles separated by runnels and fountains. Water flowed into the runnels and fountains from a 400-foot overhead canal, which connected the tower to the Cube.

To solve the previous water issues, the pools were filled with gravel, the water for the fountains and runnels shut off, and the canal removed. The trees were uprooted to fix the roof but never returned.

In recent years, activists have sought to restore Kiley Garden’s original look.

“There is still the question of what the top space of Kiley Garden will be restored to” the report says. “The space could be brought back to its current condition and utilized for events. The park could be redesigned for new opportunities to meet growing community needs in other ways.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Roof of combined YMCA, middle school being built in St. Petersburg catches fire

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire on the roof of the under-construction YMCA partnership middle school, according to a news release from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. At about 12:45 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of black smoke at the construction site, 501 62nd Ave NE. The fire was isolated to a 50-square-foot area on the roof and extinguished by fire crews, the release said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Residents concerned with speeding in Lutz neighborhood

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Lutz neighborhood are asking Pasco County officials to help stop drivers from speeding in their community. James Manser lives off Leonard Road, a straight-away just west of U.S. 41 — an area that has seen a lot of new developments, and the additional traffic they bring.
LUTZ, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

More changes, growth coming to Zephyrhills

The City of Zephyrhills continues to grow and change as it enters 2023. “I think the biggest thing is, we’re not just a snowbird community anymore,” City Manager Billy Poe said. “We’re growing leaps and bounds, and now, as a city, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’ And what we want is everyone on the same page as we head into what is expected to be a busy future for Zephyrhills.”
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida cities should revamp recycling — not axe it — to save money, research shows

As Florida cities have grappled with rising recycling costs in recent years, some local governments have scrapped the practice altogether. In 2019, for instance, the city of Deltona cited a shrinking demand for recyclable material, like plastic and glass, before suspending its weekly residential recycling pickup. A year later, Deerfield Beach followed suit. And this past June, the city of Bradenton indefinitely suspended its curbside recycling program amid labor shortages.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy