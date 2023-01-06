‘The Resident’ Season Finale & ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season Premiere Pushed A Week As Part Of Fox Scheduling Changes

The Resident fans will have to wait an extra week to find out what happens at the end of season six after Fox made a handful of scheduling changes.

The fourth season premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star has also been pushed back a week.

The Resident, which is coming to the end of its sixth season, was previously set as a two-hour finale on Tuesday, January 10 between 8pm and 10pm.

Now, it will be split over two weeks. The penultimate episode will air in its regular time-period on Tuesday January 10 at 8pm and the finale will air on Tuesday January 17 at 8pm.

There’s also the possibility that the season finale of The Resident is also its series finale.

Repeats of Alert: Missing Persons Unit will now air both nights at 9pm.

9-1-1: Lone Star , which was set to air on Tuesday, January 17, will now air on Tuesday, January 24 at 8pm, leading in to the time-period premiere of new drama series Accused at 9pm. This comes after the latter’s special series premiere on Sunday, January 22 after the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The changes are due to issues around the State of the Union and what’s going on in Congress to allow 9-1-1: Lone Star to air uninterrupted.