Mainstreet Director Continues to Push Shopping Local
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holiday season may be gone for another year, but the Director of Spencer Mainstreet is continuing to push shopping local after many downtown businesses struggled at the end of 2022. Nancy Naeve says shopping local in many cases can result getting what you are looking...
Northwest Iowa Community College Seeking Nominations for Alumnus of the Year
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Northwest Iowa Community College is seeking nominations for the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. The annual honor started 30 years ago. Nomination forms are available online at the college website. Organizers are looking for an individual that has done outstanding work in his or her industry, done exceptional volunteer work, or has obtained a notable achievement. The deadline is march 3rd. The award will be bestowed during one of this year’s commencement ceremonies.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations
MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
Jackson Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in December House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Jackson woman has passed away after a house fire. KICD News reported the blaze back on December 5th. At that time we were told two individuals who were inside received serious injuries. Media reports now say 54-year-old Chrissy Ann Mason was taken to the burn unit at a Minneapolis hospital and succumbed on December 16th.
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Estherville Man Charged with Repeated Violations of Protection Order
(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
