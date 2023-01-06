Prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon may produce smoke Friday

Related video content in player: Ski Valley now open on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Smoke may be visible Friday from a prescribed pile burn on Mt. Lemmon about a half-mile from Summerhaven.

The burns, designed to reduce potential fuel for wildfires in the Santa Catalina Ranger District , were postponed from December due to weather.

U.S. Forest Service | Coronado National Forest Mt. Lemmon prescribed pile burn

The Forest Service says "no anticipated smoke impacts are expected," but drivers should use caution near the area due to additional traffic, particularly as Ski Valley is now open on Mt. Lemmon for skiing and snowboarding.

----

