kchi.com
Chillicothe Elementary Expansion Begins
Visitors to the Chillicothe Elementary School property will notice construction has begun on the expansion of the building. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the expansion will house grades 2-5. Dr Wiebers says they are mindful of the potential for traffic problems at the sight. He says they plan to provide...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Review For 2022 Includes Construction
The review for 2022 for the City of Chillicothe included looking at projects for the year. That included rehabilitation and construction. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this took place in several departments. That has helped them focus on preparing for phase 3 on 2nd Street. Building Construction has taken place...
kjluradio.com
Social medial post prompts bomb scare at Marshall middle school
A recent threat against a Saline County school prompts the district to urge parents to discuss the seriousness of statements made on social media. Marshall Public Schools reports Bueker Middle School Administration was made aware of a social media conversation last week among BMS students, which included a threatening statement toward the school regarding a bomb.
kchi.com
Ballot Language Approved For Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund Extension
The Ballot Language for the extension of the Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund was approved by the council in Monday’s meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented two samples for consideration. Both samples contained the same information. The first was two small paragraphs, while the second was one longer paragraph. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham provided his thoughts in the ballot language.
kchi.com
23 Sets Of Turnout Gear Purchased For Chillicothe Firefighters
The turnout gear worn by Chillicothe firefighters expires after about 10 years of use. The crews have two sets of gear that are purchased about 5 years apart. The Chillicothe City Council on Monday approved replacing the older set of turnout gear at a total cost of $112,981. Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new gear provides better protection.
kchi.com
New Police Officer
The Chillicothe Police Department has a new Police Officer. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session Monday, approved the hiring of Jeremiah Hibner, with a pay rate of $18.22 per hour. He began working on Tuesday morning.
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
kchi.com
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
kmmo.com
SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 65
Several people were injured in a two vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 65 in Marshall. Saline County 911 dispatched Marshall Police, Marshall Fire, and Saline County Ambulance to an injury accident located at U.S. 65 and Springwater Greenhouse and Landscaping Business at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
kttn.com
North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
