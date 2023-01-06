Read full article on original website
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]
It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There are two people in New York that are waking up very happy this morning. While no one claimed the Mega Millions grand jackpot of $1.1 Billion dollars last night, two "Big Cash" winning tickets were sold in New York. Both of those tickets are worth at least $1 million...
New York Drivers Can Now Drive The Wienermobile!
Hot Diggity Dog! This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and now it could be yours!. Let me be frank: you have the opportunity to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and you only have a few weeks to throw your name into the hat. You are going to relish this...
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
Exciting Changes Coming To Starbucks In Upstate New York
There are few things that are as comforting as a good cup of coffee or hot cocoa on a cold winter day. The forecast is calling for the weather to change, again. As the rain changes to snow, you may be thinking of heading to your favorite Starbucks to get a coffee?
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying is fun, right? No doubt you loved flying as a kid or remember that first flight you took! In just a few hours, you are taken from the everyday grind to a vacation or relaxing trip back home! Sounds great. But these days, that is not the picture that most travelers paint when they fly.
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
New Yorkers Eagerly Await Billion Dollar Payday
Tonight the lives of people living in New York could change forever. The Mega Millions drawing is taking place tonight and the jackpot has reached a life-changing $1.1 billion dollars. That is a lot of money and even after taxes if you chose to take the lump sum cash payout,...
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. Just a few weeks ago, many drivers in New York state were hoping to see gas prices drop to $2.99, but due to an increase in crude oil prices, that wish may not happen for a while longer.
United States Postal Service Major Price Increases That Affect New Yorkers
The United States Postal Service is making some major changes to prices, which will take effect this month. New Yorkers can get ready to pay more for certain services from the post office. On March 23, 2021, the postal service announced its "Our Delivering for America," plan which is supposed to take the organization from a financial and operational crisis to being self-sustaining and high performing.
New York Gas Appliance Ban Might Come Sooner Than Later
The ban on gas appliances across New York State might come soon for residents than expected. According to CNN.com, the US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stoves are a hidden hazard in American homes. New York State is also eyeing eliminating natural gas appliances but requiring all newly built...
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In New York State
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State. If you are partial to a particular detergent or household cleaner brand, you may have to find a replacement if they don't conform to the new law.
Dr. Dre Blasts Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Celebration Video Without Permission
Dr. Dre has some choice words for Georgia U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green after she used his hit song "Still D.R.E." to score a video she posted on social media in celebration of Kevin McCarthy being named Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives. On Monday morning (Jan. 9)....
How New York’s Representatives Voted for Speaker Of The House
The United States House of Representatives finally has a new Speaker of the House, and what is a relatively routine process of setting up Congress after an election, was rife with all sorts of drama this year. That drama this year even included a fight on the floor of the...
