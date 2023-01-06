ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

kurv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas

Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock police reopen 1983 cold case murder due to change in laws

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder of a woman at the Cactus Lounge on N. Sheppard St. Investigators say on October 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m. Martin Gallegos is believed to have shot 3 people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others. Gallegos...
ROUND ROCK, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Crime in Austin on the rise affects Bowie

As Austin grows rapidly, crime rates are steadily increasing day by day. The community surrounding Austin is becoming unsafe. Student and parents are always worried about when the next time another horrible situation will happen in school or out. Bowie does not create the safe environment I want at a...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole

Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX

