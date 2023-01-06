Read full article on original website
Related
kurv.com
New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas
Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
Firefighter feud: Williamson Co. VFD says vote could disband them, increase response times
The Avery-Pickett Volunteer Fire Department (APVFD) said a vote at this week's Taylor City Council meeting would eventually disband the department.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter following Southeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 33-year-old man following a deadly crash in Southeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 1, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan driven by 33-year-old Benito Mondragon Mercado in the 3000 block of S US 183.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock police reopen 1983 cold case murder due to change in laws
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder of a woman at the Cactus Lounge on N. Sheppard St. Investigators say on October 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m. Martin Gallegos is believed to have shot 3 people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others. Gallegos...
fox7austin.com
Kyle billboard shows 3 Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A new billboard along I-35 displays three Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses. Hays CISD says they lost four students last year to the drug. Right by Exit 217 on I-35 in Kyle sits a billboard with the faces of three teenage boys and...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
teslarati.com
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
Sheriff: Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose days into 2023
The Hays County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday its first fentanyl overdose of the year, with a Hays CISD student dying from fentanyl poisoning Jan. 2.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose
Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
fox7austin.com
State prosecutors have setback in case against former WilCo sheriff
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his attorney left court Monday morning with the expectation that there will be a felony trial. They also left with a motion that provided a big pre-trial win for them and a loss for prosecutors. "It’s very big. I...
thedispatchonline.net
Crime in Austin on the rise affects Bowie
As Austin grows rapidly, crime rates are steadily increasing day by day. The community surrounding Austin is becoming unsafe. Student and parents are always worried about when the next time another horrible situation will happen in school or out. Bowie does not create the safe environment I want at a...
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole
Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
fox7austin.com
Flight delays and cancellations continue at Austin airport after FAA system outage restored
AUSTIN, Texas - Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. after an FAA system outage forced officials to ground flights for hours this morning. As of 8 a.m., there have been 137 delays and 28 cancellations at Austin Bergstrom International Airport, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
Comments / 1